'Old school' law on alcohol gets updated

The city's regulations allowing the sale of alcohol by the drink was "old school" and still provided for "private clubs," according to attorney Jay Williams, who advised the City Council at the regular meeting Tuesday, May 18.

"The city of Pea Ridge has for many years allowed sale of alcohol beverages in its local restaurants," Williams said. "In connection with that, the city attorney has been exploring a new restaurant, and in the course of that, he learned that, low and behold, all of other establishments are doing so as a "private club" which is the old school way of doing things."

City attorney Shane Perry is planning a cafe on Townsend Way. He recused himself from the discussion.

Williams explained that the permit for private clubs was necessary when Benton County was "dry" and forbade the sale of alcohol.

"The voters of Benton County declared the county wet, so, in order for Pea Ridge to authorize the sale of alcohol by the drink, these elected officials need to pass an ordinance," Williams said.

City Clerk Sandy Button told the council that there is an annual fee of $750 if a business sells mixed drinks in addition to beer and wine. She said the fee is $250 for just selling beer and wine and there is a different fee for retail stores. Those fees are in addition to the annual $50 business permit.

Williams explained that state law assesses the local fees and the ordinance being presented states the city's fee with be one-fifth of the state fee. "The state of Arkansas sets a fee depending on sales," Williams said. He said businesses that currently have a private club permit will have an option to continue as a private club or seek the new permit.

Council member Cody Keene asked how many businesses in town have a private club permit. Button said two.

"We have two private clubs, two more venues that sell beer and wine and maybe six that sell alcohol in stores," Button said.

The ordinance was approved unanimously.

In other business, council members:

• Approved rezoning a vacant lot on Smith Street from R-1 to C-2;

• Approved rezoning 6.6 acres on Weston Street for Discover Church from A-1 to C-3;

• Approved rezoning 30 acres on the corner of Lee Town Road and Greer Street from A-1 to R-2SF; and

• Approved rezoning 26 acres on Greer Street from A-1 to R-2SF.

Each of the rezone requests had been presented to and approved by the Planning Commisson on May 4.