Local scholarships presented

Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^Karenna Foster^$250

Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^Mikenley Travis^$250

Arco Excavation & Paving^James Flanagan^$500

Arkansas DECA^Emily Beck^$500

Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^Olivia McCracken^$1,000

Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^Blakelee Winn^$1,500

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^Cole Brown^$1,000

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^James Flanagan^$1,000

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^Zaelea Harris^$1,000

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^Marcus Nobles^$1,000

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^Madison Fortner^$1,000

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^Emily Beck^$1,000

Battle at the Ridge^Cooper Tillman^$400

Benton County 4-H Foundation^Mac Bowen^$750

Benton County 4-H Foundation^Brandt Bowen^$750

Benton County 4-H Foundation^Mikenley Travis^$750

Benton County EHC^Mac Bowen^$500

Benton County EHC^Brandt Bowen^$500

Benton County Farm Bureau^Brandt Bowen^$1,000

Benton County Farm Bureau^Aidan Dayberry^$500

Benton County Farm Bureau^Emily Beck^$500

Benton County Farm Bureau^Mac Bowen^$500

Benton County Farm Bureau^Tre Wiggins^$500

Beta Alpha Servant Mentality^Olivia Scates^$650

Beta Alpha Servant Mentality^Aidan Dayberry^$650

Beta Alpha Servant Mentality^Emily Beck^$650

Big J Utilities^Calico Taylor^$100

Bright Futures^Madison Fortner^$700

Bright Futures^Aidan Dayberry^$650

Bright Futures^Olivia Scates^$650

Carroll Electric Cooperative^Emily Beck^$500

CEI Engineering Associates Inc.^Ariel Purkapile^$500

Center Point Contractors^Madison Easterling^$500

Charles & Alice Crabtree^Kyla Wheeless^$300

Chattin Cato Miss Pea Ridge Pay It Forward^Kailey King^$500

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks^Aidan Dayberry^$500

CSM Farms^Mckenzie Klingman^$500

CSM Investments^Zaelea Harris^$500

Dr. Fowler, DDS^Emily Beck^$250

Dye Hards Gym^Abby Ryals^$500

Earle and Billie Jines Memorial Scholarship^Madison Fortner^$100

Equity Bank^Hayley West^$500

Euel & Nina Patton Memorial^Mikenley Travis^$250

FCCLA^Cooper Tillman^$200

FCCLA^Samual Tillman^$200

FCCLA^Ronald Iain Mulikan^$200

First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge^Harmony Reynolds^$200

First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge Olivia Scates^$200

First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge^Elizabeth Spencer^$200

Fred & Mabel McKinney Memorial^Marcus Nobles^$1,000

Guthrie Heating & Air Inc.^Drake Snoderly^$200

Hugh Webb Memorial^Marcus Nobles^$350

Jackie & Freida Crabtree^Abby Ryals^$100

Jason Bertschy Memorial^Brandt Bowen^$500

Jason Bertschy Memorial^Mac Bowen^$500

John and June Easley^Kailey King^$200

John and Kim Brown^Marcus Nobles^$100

John Dye CPA^Cooper Tillman^$500

Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^Ravin Cawthon^$500

Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion Scholarship^Karenna Foster^$500

Kyle Weston Wilks Courage Scholarship^Alison Hiett^$500

Legendary Coaches of the 2000s^Tre Wiggins^$400

Lewis Architects Engineers^Tiffany Hyman^$250

Mae Freeman^Karenna Foster^$780

Main St. Real Estate^Cole Travis^$300

Mark & Michelle Howell^Baylie Slone^$2,500

Metro Appliances and More^Tate Christensen^$2,500

Mike and Patty Villines Memorial^Samual Tillman^$500

Mike and Patty Villines Memorial^Zaelea Harris^$500

Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church^Karenna Foster^$100

Northwest Arkansas Cattlewomen and Cattlemen^Brandt Bowen^$1,000

Northwest Arkansas Cattlewomen and Cattlemen^Mac Bowen^$1,000

Northwest Arkansas Cattlewomen and Cattlemen^Mikenley Travis^$500

Oak View Animal Clinic^Gracie Easterling^$500

Pea Ridge Band Booster^Evan Larsen^$500

Pea Ridge DECA^Emily Beck^$250

Pea Ridge DECA^Madison Fortner^$250

Pea Ridge Dental, Combs & Associates^Calico Taylor^$250

Pea Ridge Dental, Combs & Associates^Ravin Cawthon^$250

Pea Ridge High School^Aidan Dayberry^$650

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^Cole Brown^$1,000

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^Madison Easterling^$1,000

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^James Flanagan^$1,000

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^Hayley West^$1,000

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^Marcus Nobles^$1,000

Pea Ridge Scholarship^Addisyn Rhine^$500

Pea Ridge Scholarship Marcus Nobles^$500

Pea Ridge Youth Cheer Ravin Cawthon^$1,000

Reams Excavating, LLC Madison Fortner^$500

Rena & John Olson Jordyn Allison^$100

Rick and Susan Johnson Scholarship^Tre Wiggins^$1,000

Rick and Susan Johnson Scholarship^Tiffany Hyman^$1,000

Ryan Mondy Memorial Scholarship^Harmony Reynolds^$1,000

Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^Olivia Scates^$500

Shelter Insurance Foundation, Matt Hillis^Bianca DeShields^$2,000

Shelter Insurance Foundation, Scott Cominski^Brenden Power^$2,000

Sisco Funeral Home, Inc.^Michael Ericson^$750

The Paryzek Scholarship^Blakelee Winn^$300

The Ridge Church Scholarship^Ravin Cawthon^$1,000

The Ridge Church Scholarship^James Flanagan^$1,000

USA Fireworks^Alison Hiett^$250

Vern & Margaret Walton^Kailey King^$75

Verna Dodd Memorial^Abby Ryals^$450

Virtual^Marcus Nobles^$250

Wendell Reynolds Memorial^Evan Larsen^$500

Layton Powell, salutatorian, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. It was presented by Lt. Col. Robert LePome.

Carlos Martinez and Gage Main received scholarships from the Arkansas National Guard, presented by Sgt. Payton and SSG Vaughan-Cox.

Jordyn Allison received a scholarship from Arkansas Tech University as principal Charley Clark looks on.

Senior Karenna Foster received gold and black cords for high honors and National Honor Society from Mrs. Misty Harris during the Scholarship and Awards Ceremony Thursday, May 13.

Jorge Vazquez-Islas received a scholarship from SSG Chris Wright with the Missouri National Guard during the Scholarship and Academic Award Ceremony Thursday, May 13.

Salutatorian Layton Powell received a medallion from Mrs. Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning, during the Scholarship and Awards Ceremony at PRHS Thursday, May 13.

Misty Harris presented gold and black cords to Kyle Telgemeier for achieving high honors.