Gas leak caused explosion

The cause of an explosion at a resident on Elzey's Road in the Garfield area has been determined to be a gas explosion, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office report.

The explosion happened about 8 p.m. May 8 at 10238 Elzey's Road. According to the report, there was one resident in the residence at the time of the explosion. She was transported by ambulance to meet an air ambulance and was transported to a hospital burn center in Springfield, Mo.

The resident was able to tell deputies she was alone in the residence except for her cat at the time of the explosion.

According to the report, a special team from the Fire Department believed the cause to be gas or propane. The incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigative Department of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The detective also requested an assessment by a representative of the Arkansas Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board.

"It was obvious a gas explosion had damaged the house," according to the summary of the Gas Board in the BCSO report, which stated a "flex line was the source of the gas for the accident."

The resident was still hospitalized as of May 19, according to the report.