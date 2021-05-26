Donors give gear to Fire Department

Wassman also presented several sets of gear purchased thanks to donations from area businesses.

"Over the past couple of years, we have reached out and worked with different companies who have given a significant donation to the Fire Department by the way of purchasing a set of gear," Wassman said. Three companies were recognized Tuesday with the gear displayed to the City Council. They are Oak View Animal Clinic, Rausch Coleman Homes and McLarty Daniel.

"We leave these on here -- these are specially made patches which are FDA approved, so we help advertise for them for 10 years, the life of the gear," Wassman said.

Wassman said the manufacturer of the gear puts the logo on the gear and stays within the National Fire Protection Association guidelines. A set of gear costs $1,700 and lasts 10 years.

"It is free advertising for 10 years," Wassman said.

Jessica Hudson, customer relations with McLarty Daniel, presented a check for $1,700 to Fire Chief Jack Wassman in March 2021.

In July 2020, Got Your 6ix Project donated a set of bunker gear.

In August 2020, John Dye, owner of Dye Hards Gym, spoke to the Pea Ridge City Council about his support for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, while a firefighter showed off the gear emblazoned with the Dye Hards emblem on the gear Dye Hards donated to the department.

In October, a set of bunker gear was purchased with a donation from C.R. Crawford.

In November, Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 were lauded by Deputy Fire Chief Jared Powell, EMS director, for raising $1,500 and donating equipment to the Fire Department.

The Arvest Foundation contributed funds to purchase four sets of gear, but without the logo on the gear.

According to records at the Pea Ridge Fire Department, businesses or organizations which have donated, or committed to donate, funds to purchase gear include C.R. Crawford Construction, Dye Hards Gym, GY6ix, Arvest Foundation, Rausch Coleman Homes, Ragon Homes and Oak View Animal Clinic.

Wassman said any business owner who wants to purchase a set of gear for the department may call 451-1111 to discuss the project.

A monthly contribution towards the $1,700 price is possible for companies that can't contribute the $1,700 at one time.