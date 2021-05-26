Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 11
Cody Aaron Alexander, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Elijah M. Andazola, 18, theft of property, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; public intoxication, guilty
Sarah Elisabeth Atkinson, 21, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Marshall W. Bobst, 34, littering from a vehicle, guilty
Madison Boger, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Roger A. Bower, 30, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Shevin Daniel Brace, 25, texting while driving, bond forfeit
Sheldon D. Burkett, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jennifer J. Burleigh, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Herbert Hoover Cameron, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Troy W. Carter, 62, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Madelyn Kay Clogston, 32, texting while driving, bond forfeit
Aaron William Dejongh, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brittney Dawn Dirck, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Lance C. Douglas, 38, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Jason A. Emerson, 36, contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol and safety education program, guilty
Ariel N. Ervin, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Noemi Escobar, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Rhea B. Franklin, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Matthew William Gross, 43, speeding, bond forfeit
Shannon Hall, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Nicholas Paul Jasay, 41, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Marissa Joy Kaiph, 32, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Sy Kirby, 29, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty
Laura K. Landsburg, 43, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Alexander N. Lawhon, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Ryan Lawson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Tori Shae Le, 19, defective signal lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Carlos Maciel, 26, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Callie R. Mann, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, 29, speeding , dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jacob McManus, 20, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, guilty
Tony Millar, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Abigail Grace Miller, 18, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, nol prossed
Anna May Morgan, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ricky Charles Niebuhr, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Jonathan Parsons, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Daniel Michael Pedigo, 22, speeding, bond forfeit
Cheyenne Pills, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Oney Portuondo, 39, speeding, guilty
Ryne E. Prince, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Tanisha Quallate, 34, fictitious tags, guilty; expired tags, guilty
Marissa Joy Ralph, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty
Jesus Recinos, 26, expired tags, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Keenan Rice, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Summer Lynn Rusher, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Larry N. Rust, 53, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Edgar Sanchez, 24, no insurance proof present, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Kari D. Sheets, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cheyenne N. Shepherd, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Jared Michael Smith, 40, use of wireless phone in school zone, guilty
Zachary Jon Sowa, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit
Annette Delaine Stang, 55, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty
Justin P. Terrill, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Anglia M. Terry, 39, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Dalton T. Thomas, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Grant Christopher Thomas, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joel Lee Thomas, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ryan Nelson Torres, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Cody Ryan Underdown, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Marcelina Valdez-Bernal, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Bain S. Vargo, 21, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Zackery B. Williams, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, dismissed
Joseph Carroll Wilson, 19, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Patricia Zapien, 25, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty