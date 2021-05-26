Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 11

Cody Aaron Alexander, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Elijah M. Andazola, 18, theft of property, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; public intoxication, guilty

Sarah Elisabeth Atkinson, 21, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Marshall W. Bobst, 34, littering from a vehicle, guilty

Madison Boger, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Roger A. Bower, 30, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Shevin Daniel Brace, 25, texting while driving, bond forfeit

Sheldon D. Burkett, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jennifer J. Burleigh, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Herbert Hoover Cameron, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Troy W. Carter, 62, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Madelyn Kay Clogston, 32, texting while driving, bond forfeit

Aaron William Dejongh, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brittney Dawn Dirck, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Lance C. Douglas, 38, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Jason A. Emerson, 36, contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol and safety education program, guilty

Ariel N. Ervin, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Noemi Escobar, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Rhea B. Franklin, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Matthew William Gross, 43, speeding, bond forfeit

Shannon Hall, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Nicholas Paul Jasay, 41, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Marissa Joy Kaiph, 32, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Sy Kirby, 29, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty

Laura K. Landsburg, 43, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Alexander N. Lawhon, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Ryan Lawson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Tori Shae Le, 19, defective signal lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Carlos Maciel, 26, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Callie R. Mann, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, 29, speeding , dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob McManus, 20, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, guilty

Tony Millar, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Abigail Grace Miller, 18, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, nol prossed

Anna May Morgan, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ricky Charles Niebuhr, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jonathan Parsons, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Daniel Michael Pedigo, 22, speeding, bond forfeit

Cheyenne Pills, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Oney Portuondo, 39, speeding, guilty

Ryne E. Prince, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Tanisha Quallate, 34, fictitious tags, guilty; expired tags, guilty

Marissa Joy Ralph, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty

Jesus Recinos, 26, expired tags, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Keenan Rice, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Summer Lynn Rusher, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Larry N. Rust, 53, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Edgar Sanchez, 24, no insurance proof present, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Kari D. Sheets, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cheyenne N. Shepherd, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Jared Michael Smith, 40, use of wireless phone in school zone, guilty

Zachary Jon Sowa, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit

Annette Delaine Stang, 55, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty

Justin P. Terrill, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Anglia M. Terry, 39, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Dalton T. Thomas, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Grant Christopher Thomas, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joel Lee Thomas, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ryan Nelson Torres, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Cody Ryan Underdown, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Marcelina Valdez-Bernal, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Bain S. Vargo, 21, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Zackery B. Williams, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, dismissed

Joseph Carroll Wilson, 19, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Patricia Zapien, 25, use of wireless phone when driving, guilty