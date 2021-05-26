Blakelee Winn makes history, wins state heptathalon

Senior track and field athlete Blakelee Winn ended her high school career in fine style as she became the first Pea Ridge athlete to win the state overall Multi-Event Track Championships.

Competing against almost 90 athletes from each of the seven Arkansas Activities Association classifications, the Pittsburg State-bound athlete won all three events in the first day of competition to open up a healthy lead, then used her balanced skills in day No. 2 to win going away. She finished the two-day event with 4,294, well over 200 points ahead of the eventual runnerup senior Sterling Thomas of Bentonville

Meanwhile, Josiah Small had the best boys' finish for a Pea Ridge athlete, scoring 5,308 to land in the decathlon Top 10 at the seventh position.

Winn won the initial event, the 100-meter hurdles (15.47) to open up a 80-point lead then doubled her lead with a victory in the long jump (16'11"). She finished her first day with a convincing victory in the 200-meter (26.04) that left her with a 180-point lead to start the second day.

In the second day, Winn had a personal record in the high jump, soaring over 5'1" to finish fourth in that event. The event that likely iced her eventual victory was her 31'5" throw in the shot put that was the second best overall. Her throw of 70'10" in the discus was the 22nd best and the final event, the 800-meter, Winn toured the two lap competition in 2:36.51 to finish 13th in the event but adding the finishing touch to a 2,000-point win.

Junior Dallice White had a top finish in the discus, throwing 93'0" to provide her best point getter for the two days. Junior Kamree Dye's 27.7 in the 200-meter was her best event, score wise, as she was 10th overall. White also took a 10th, with a 28'5" effort in the shot put. White was 50th in the large field overall with 2,574 points with Dye 58th with 2,443.

Scoring just the 4A classification, Pea Ridge placed all three athletes in the Top 10, with results as follows.

4A Heptathlon

Top 10

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^4,294 Anaya Jones, Crossett^3,763 Anna Allen, Brookland^3,630 Maggie Dickerson, Lakeside^2,689 Hadley Grisham, Valley View^2.677 Dallice White, Pea Ridge^2,574 Mikey Larsen, Gravette^2,547 Allison Shinaberry, Valley View^2,480 Charlie Qualls, Gravette^2,453 Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge^2,443

Small, though having but one finish better than seventh in the two-day event held great balance to take the seventh place overall medal with 5,308 points. His best finish was his fifth place in the 400-meter with a fast time of 50.83. He was ninth in the 1,500-meter (4:49), 13th in the triple jump (40'3"), and 14th in the 100-meter (11.83) and the pole vault to spark his totals.

Sophomore Cade Mann was also in the mix, finishing with 3,869 overall. Scoring only the 4A athletes in the competition, both Small and Mann came in among the Top 10 for their classification.

4A Decathlon

Top 10