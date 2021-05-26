Benton County Jail

Tuesday, May 18

6:38 a.m. Tony Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, driving with suspended driver's license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance;

Friday, May 21

4:37 a.m. Tony Lee Millar, 40, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, May 22

12:58 p.m. Dwayne Allen Sutherland, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; seatbelt violation; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

1:41 a.m. Ricky Lee Raines Jr., 36, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Sunday, May 23

9:07 p.m. Eric Helms, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Monday, May 24

1:43 a.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts failure to appear; residential burglary; second-degree criminal mischief, recklessly damages/destroys $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; two third-degree endangering welfare; three violation of no contact order; first-degree stalking; and three third-degree domestic battering

1:52 a.m. Samantha Jo Cotton, 28, Sulphur Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, hindering apprehension or prosecution