Pioneer Beans

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

2 slices bacon, cooked to a crisp and crumbled

1 lb. ground beef, browned

1 med. onion, diced

1 can Lima beans

1 can kidney beans

1 can pork and beans

1/3 c. ketchup

1/3 c. BBQ sauce

2 Tbsp. syrup

1/4 c. brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Put all of the ingredients in a large pot and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.

Recipe Note: This recipe can also be made in a large crock pot.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]