Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 24
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 25
Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, mixed salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 26
Cook's Choice
Thursday, May 27
Cook's Choice
Friday, May 28
NO SCHOOL
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Monday, May 31
NO SCHOOL
More News
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75