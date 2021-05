State Tournament at Morrilton High School

Round 1

Thursday, May 13

Camden Fairview 0 vs. Pea Ridge 3

Aidan Dayberry^2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI

Dallice White^1 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 1 run

Emily Beck^1 RBI

Ravin Cawthon^run scored

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing no walks, five hits, striking out 15.

Quarter Finals

Friday, May 14

Pea Ridge 10 vs. Stuttgart 0

Blakelee Winn^3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI

Alevia Reyna^1 RBI

Callie Cooper^1 run, 1 RBI

Dallice White^2 hits, 1 run

Nalea Holliday^2 runs

Emily Beck ^1 hit, 3 RBI

Ashley Early^1 RBI

Ravin Cawthon^2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing two walks, one hit, striking out six.

Semifinals

Saturday, May 14

Farmington 4 vs. Pea Ridge 5

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 3 runs,

Aidan Dayberry^3 hits, 1 run

Callie Cooper^1 hit, 2 RBI

Dallice White^3 hits, 2 RBI

Nalea Holliday^1 hit

Ashley Early^1 RBI

Sierra Huffman^1 hit

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing no walks, six hits, striking out six.

State Championship game vs. Morrilton is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Benton High School.