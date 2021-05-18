Virtual History Camp for Kids

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camps for children. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting, and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored.

Camp 1, for ages 7 to 10, takes place June 21-25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Camp 2, for ages 11 to 14 is July 19-23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The camps are free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by June 4 for Camp 1 and by July 2 for Camp 2.

For more information or to register, visit the "History Camp" page on the Shiloh Museum's website at shilohmuseum.org, call the museum at 479-750-8165, or email museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected]

Ozark Folk Medicine

Brandon Weston, author of Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers, and Healing, will discuss his work as a folklorist, herbalist, healer, and writer in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, May 19.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required. To register or for information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.