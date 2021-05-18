Scholarships worth more than $3.5 million

Completers^117
Local Scholarships^$64,520
Military^$503,000
Ark. Governor's Distinguished Scholars^$160,000
Ark. Academic Challenge Scholarships & Grants^$652,000
University Scholarships^$2,315,312
Projected Total^$3,694,832
Student^University/Trade School/Military/Etc.^Scholarship Awarded^Completer
Abby Ryals^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$47,050^Marketing
Addisyn Rhine^UAFS^$22,500^Medical Professions
Aidan Dayberry^Lincoln University^$60,950^
Alison Hiett^University of Missouri^$69,750^
Ariana Aguirre^Undecided^^Medical Professions
Ariel Purkapile^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$500^Medical Professions
Aubrey Wilson^Eckerd College^$176,000^Introduction to Programming using JavaScript and Animal Systems
Bailey Litchfield^Undecided^^Medical Professions
Bailey Pickard^NWACC^^
Bayleigh Cloud^NWACC^$14,000^Education & Training and Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies
Baylie Slone^Oklahoma Wesleyan University^$66,500^Medical Professions
Bianca DeShields^NWACC^$18,000^
Blake Hockenberry^Undecided/Technical School Welding^^
Blakelee Winn^Pittsburg State^$33,800^
Boston Spears^Brigham Young University^^
Braelyn Nichols^Paul Mitchell Beauty School^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies
Brandt Bowen^NWACC^$3,750^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Brenden Power^Brigham Young University^$5,000^
Brody Carney^Arkansas State University, Newport^$40,000^
Bryant Wyman^NWACC^^Industrial Equipment Technologies
Calico Taylor^Missouri Southern State University^$20,350^
Cameron Robinson^^^NWACC Welding
Carlos Martinez^Arkansas National Guard^$121,000^
Carson Yates^Workforce Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems and Industrial Equipment Technologies
Charles Doyle^University of Arkansas^$4,000
Chase Cook^^^Workforce Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems and Welding
Cheyanne Navarre^Undecided^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies
Christopher Roggendorf^NWACC^$14,000^Computer Science, Introduction to Programming using JavaScript, and Windows Operating System Fundamentals
Clinton Schooley^NWACC^^Animal Systems and Industrial Equipment Technologies
Cole Brown^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$2,000
Cole Travis^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$14,300
Colin Stewart^Arkansas Tech University^$14,000^Industrial Equipment Technologies
Cooper Tillman^College/Undecided^$1,100^Culinary Arts and Food Production, Management, and Services
Dalton Jacobs^Full Sail University^$17,000^Television Production and Industrial Equipment Technologies
David Andrus^UAFS^$33,000^^
Dillon Brouse^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$60,000^Television Production
Drake Snoderly^University of Arkansas, Monticello^$50,200^Animal Systems
Duncan Artt^Workforce^^Welding, Animal Systems, and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Elizabeth Spencer^Butler County Community College^$200
Emily Beck^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$33,650^^Management, Marketing, Television Production
Erick Torres^Missouri Welding Institute^^^
Evan Larsen^Arkansas Tech University^$90,000^Marketing and Social Media Communications
Gabrielle Stills^Undecided^^
Gage Main^UAFS/Arkansas National Guard^$149,000^Medical Professions
George Calico^Arkansas Tech University^$18,000
Gracelyn Hissong^NWACC^$14,000 Medical Professions
Greydon Edwards^University of the Pacific^$40,000^Medical Professions
Hailee Hayes^Northeastern Oklahoma A&M^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Harmony Reynolds^University of Arkansas, Fort Smith^$58,200 X X
Harrison Oxford^NWACC^^Food Production, Management, and Services
Hayley West^Arkansas Tech University^$17,500
Hunter Anderson^Workforce^^Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Hunter Sterling^Bright Water^$14,000^Culinary Arts, Family & Consumer Sciences, and Food Production, Management, and Services
Isaiah Saucedo^Workforce^^
Jacob Coffelt^Technical School, Electrician^^Industrial Equipment Technologies
Jacob Dixon^Workforce - Main St. Realty^Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Retail Management
Jacob Ingram^NWACC^$14,000^Medical Professions
Jake Cline^Undecided^^Welding
James Flanagan^OSU-IT^$14,500^Television Production
Jeremiah Wachtel^Missouri State University^$91,000^^
Jessica Davis^NWACC^^Education and Training
Jordyn Allison^Arkansas Tech University^$4,100^Animal Systems
Jorge Vazquez^Military Culinary Arts
Joseph Jiminez^U.S. Marine Corps^$96,000^Medical Professions
Joseph Sanders^Missouri Welding Institute^$1,000^Welding
Josey Goldberg^Missouri Southern State University^$46,000^Industrial Equipment Technologies and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Kailee Boone^NWACC^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies and Supply Chain & Logistics
Kailey King^NWACC^$14,775^
Karenna Foster^NWACC^$47,630^
Kenzie Latham^Bright Water^^Culinary Arts, Food Production, Management, and Services, and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics
Kyla Wheeless^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$26,300^
Kyle Telgemeier^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$88,000^
Kyleigh Box^NWACC^$14,000
Laicey Hayes^NWACC^^Animal Systems
Lane Ross^Arkansas Tech University^$18,800^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Layton Powell^U.S. Air Force Academy^$400,000
Levi Schultz^Undecided^^Medical Professions
Lindsey Jordan^Workforce^^Food Production, Management, and Services
Mac Bowen^NWACC^$3,250^Animal Systems, Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems, and Food Production, Management, and Services
Madilynn Clark^NWACC^$14,000^
Madison Easterling^NWACC^$15,500^Marketing
Madison Fortner^University of Arkansas, Fort Smith^$59,550^Marketing, Culinary Arts, and Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies
Malik Bagsby^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$78,000^Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Marcus Nobles^NWACC^$18,200^Marketing
Mason Henry^NWACC^$14,000^Medical Professions
Mason Plunk^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$126,000^
Mckenzie Klingman^University of Central Arkansas^$500
Meghan Bailey^NWACC^Family & Consumer Sciences, Family Studies
Michael Ericson^Harding University^$133,750^Retail Management
Mikayla Hammond^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^
Mikenley Travis^Northeastern Oklahoma A&M^$1,750^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Morgan Humphrey^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$140,512
Morgan Rowlee^Arkansas Tech^$26,000
Neil Scrogham^NWACC^^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services
Olivia McCracken^St. Louis University^$138,000
Olivia Scates^John Brown University^$290,000
Parker Baird^Workforce^^Welding
Rachel Goines^University of Mary-Hardin Baylor^$56,000
Randy Cook^Workforce^^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Ravin Cawthon^Pittsburg State^$2,750
Remington Forrest^Workforce^Food Production, Management, and Services and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics
Rheyanne Abraham^NWACC^^Medical Professions
Ronald Iain Mulikan^NWACC^$14,200^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services
Samantha Huffman^Workforce^^Animal Systems
Samual Tillman^College/Undecided^$700^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services
Sarah Piggott^Missouri Welding Institute^^Welding
Shelby Black^NWACC
Sidney Spahn^Workforce^Welding
Sophia Aldaco^Undecided^^Medical Professions
Steven Brown^U.S. Marine Corps^$80,000^Medical Professions
Tate Christensen^Workforce^$2,500
Taylor Thomas^NWACC^^Supply Chain and Logistics
Thaddeus Timmons^Mid-America Nazarene University^$36,000^
Tiffany Hyman^Pittsburg State^$1,250
Tre Wiggins^Full Sail University^$35,900^^Television Production
Tyson Snow^Workforce^^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Victoria Hubbard^Workforce^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics
Victoria Spencer^Ozark Technical Community College^^Nutrition Sciences and Dietics
Wesley Ewald^NWACC^^Computer Science
Zachary Simpson^NWACC^^Television Production
Zaelea Harris^NWACC^$16,000^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Thank you to donors:
Arco Excavation & Paving^$500
Arkansas DECA^$500
Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^$1,000
Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^$1,500
Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^$6,000
Battle at the Ridge^$400
Benton County 4-H Foundation^$2,250
Benton County EHC^$1,000
Benton County Farm Bureau^$3,000
Beta Alpha of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Servant Mentality^$1,950
Big J Utilities^$100
Bright Futures^$2,000
Carroll Electric Cooperative^$500
CEI Engineering Associates Inc.^$500
Center Point Contractors^$500
Charles & Alice Crabtree^$300
Chattin Cato Miss Pea Ridge Pay It Forward^$500
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks^$500
CSM Farms^$500
CSM Investments^$500
Dr. Fowler, DDS^$250
Dye Hards Gym^$500
Earle and Billie Jines Memorial Scholarship^$100
Equity Bank^$500
Euel & Nina Patton Memorial^$250
FCCLA^$600
First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge^$600
Fred & Mabel McKinney Memorial^$1,000
Guthrie Heating & Air Inc.^$200
Hugh Webb Memorial^$350
Jackie & Freida Crabtree^$100
Jason Bertschy Memorial^$1,000
John and June Easley^$200
John and Kim Brown^$100
John Dye CPA^$500
Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$500
Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion Scholarship^$500
Kyle Weston Wilks Courage Scholarship^$500
Legendary Coaches of 2000s^$400
Lewis Architects Engineers^$250
Mae Freeman^$780
Main St. Real Estate^$300
Mark & Michelle Howell^$2,500
Metro Appliances and More^$2,500
Mike and Patty Villines Memorial^$1,000
Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church^$100
Northwest Arkansas Cattlewomen and Cattlemen^$2,500
Pea Ridge Band Boosters^$500
Pea Ridge DECA^$500
Pea Ridge Dental, Combs & Associates^$500
Pea Ridge High School^$650
Pea Ridge High School Alumni^$5,000
Pea Ridge Scholarship^$1,000
Pea Ridge Youth Cheer^$1,000
Reams Excavating, LLC^$500
Rena & John Olson^$100
Rick and Susan Johnson Scholarship^$2,000
Ryan Mondy Memorial Scholarship^$1,000
Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$500
Shelter Insurance Foundation, Scott Cominsky^$2,000
Shelter Insurance Foundation, Matt Hillis^$2,000
Sisco Funeral Home, Inc.^$750
The Paryzek Scholarship^$300
The Ridge Church Scholarship^$2,000
USA Fireworks^$250
Vern & Margaret Walton^$75
Verna Dodd Memorial^$450
Virtual^$250
Wendell Reynolds Memorial^$500