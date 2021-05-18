Scholarships worth more than $3.5 million

Completers^117

Local Scholarships^$64,520

Military^$503,000

Ark. Governor's Distinguished Scholars^$160,000

Ark. Academic Challenge Scholarships & Grants^$652,000

University Scholarships^$2,315,312

Projected Total^$3,694,832

Student^University/Trade School/Military/Etc.^Scholarship Awarded^Completer

Abby Ryals^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$47,050^Marketing

Addisyn Rhine^UAFS^$22,500^Medical Professions

Aidan Dayberry^Lincoln University^$60,950^

Alison Hiett^University of Missouri^$69,750^

Ariana Aguirre^Undecided^^Medical Professions

Ariel Purkapile^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$500^Medical Professions

Aubrey Wilson^Eckerd College^$176,000^Introduction to Programming using JavaScript and Animal Systems

Bailey Litchfield^Undecided^^Medical Professions

Bailey Pickard^NWACC^^

Bayleigh Cloud^NWACC^$14,000^Education & Training and Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies

Baylie Slone^Oklahoma Wesleyan University^$66,500^Medical Professions

Bianca DeShields^NWACC^$18,000^

Blake Hockenberry^Undecided/Technical School Welding^^

Blakelee Winn^Pittsburg State^$33,800^

Boston Spears^Brigham Young University^^

Braelyn Nichols^Paul Mitchell Beauty School^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies

Brandt Bowen^NWACC^$3,750^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Brenden Power^Brigham Young University^$5,000^

Brody Carney^Arkansas State University, Newport^$40,000^

Bryant Wyman^NWACC^^Industrial Equipment Technologies

Calico Taylor^Missouri Southern State University^$20,350^

Cameron Robinson^^^NWACC Welding

Carlos Martinez^Arkansas National Guard^$121,000^

Carson Yates^Workforce Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems and Industrial Equipment Technologies

Charles Doyle^University of Arkansas^$4,000

Chase Cook^^^Workforce Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems and Welding

Cheyanne Navarre^Undecided^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies

Christopher Roggendorf^NWACC^$14,000^Computer Science, Introduction to Programming using JavaScript, and Windows Operating System Fundamentals

Clinton Schooley^NWACC^^Animal Systems and Industrial Equipment Technologies

Cole Brown^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$2,000

Cole Travis^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$14,300

Colin Stewart^Arkansas Tech University^$14,000^Industrial Equipment Technologies

Cooper Tillman^College/Undecided^$1,100^Culinary Arts and Food Production, Management, and Services

Dalton Jacobs^Full Sail University^$17,000^Television Production and Industrial Equipment Technologies

David Andrus^UAFS^$33,000^^

Dillon Brouse^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$60,000^Television Production

Drake Snoderly^University of Arkansas, Monticello^$50,200^Animal Systems

Duncan Artt^Workforce^^Welding, Animal Systems, and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Elizabeth Spencer^Butler County Community College^$200

Emily Beck^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$33,650^^Management, Marketing, Television Production

Erick Torres^Missouri Welding Institute^^^

Evan Larsen^Arkansas Tech University^$90,000^Marketing and Social Media Communications

Gabrielle Stills^Undecided^^

Gage Main^UAFS/Arkansas National Guard^$149,000^Medical Professions

George Calico^Arkansas Tech University^$18,000

Gracelyn Hissong^NWACC^$14,000 Medical Professions

Greydon Edwards^University of the Pacific^$40,000^Medical Professions

Hailee Hayes^Northeastern Oklahoma A&M^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Harmony Reynolds^University of Arkansas, Fort Smith^$58,200 X X

Harrison Oxford^NWACC^^Food Production, Management, and Services

Hayley West^Arkansas Tech University^$17,500

Hunter Anderson^Workforce^^Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Hunter Sterling^Bright Water^$14,000^Culinary Arts, Family & Consumer Sciences, and Food Production, Management, and Services

Isaiah Saucedo^Workforce^^

Jacob Coffelt^Technical School, Electrician^^Industrial Equipment Technologies

Jacob Dixon^Workforce - Main St. Realty^Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Retail Management

Jacob Ingram^NWACC^$14,000^Medical Professions

Jake Cline^Undecided^^Welding

James Flanagan^OSU-IT^$14,500^Television Production

Jeremiah Wachtel^Missouri State University^$91,000^^

Jessica Davis^NWACC^^Education and Training

Jordyn Allison^Arkansas Tech University^$4,100^Animal Systems

Jorge Vazquez^Military Culinary Arts

Joseph Jiminez^U.S. Marine Corps^$96,000^Medical Professions

Joseph Sanders^Missouri Welding Institute^$1,000^Welding

Josey Goldberg^Missouri Southern State University^$46,000^Industrial Equipment Technologies and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Kailee Boone^NWACC^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies and Supply Chain & Logistics

Kailey King^NWACC^$14,775^

Karenna Foster^NWACC^$47,630^

Kenzie Latham^Bright Water^^Culinary Arts, Food Production, Management, and Services, and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics

Kyla Wheeless^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$26,300^

Kyle Telgemeier^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$88,000^

Kyleigh Box^NWACC^$14,000

Laicey Hayes^NWACC^^Animal Systems

Lane Ross^Arkansas Tech University^$18,800^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Layton Powell^U.S. Air Force Academy^$400,000

Levi Schultz^Undecided^^Medical Professions

Lindsey Jordan^Workforce^^Food Production, Management, and Services

Mac Bowen^NWACC^$3,250^Animal Systems, Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems, and Food Production, Management, and Services

Madilynn Clark^NWACC^$14,000^

Madison Easterling^NWACC^$15,500^Marketing

Madison Fortner^University of Arkansas, Fort Smith^$59,550^Marketing, Culinary Arts, and Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies

Malik Bagsby^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$78,000^Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Marcus Nobles^NWACC^$18,200^Marketing

Mason Henry^NWACC^$14,000^Medical Professions

Mason Plunk^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$126,000^

Mckenzie Klingman^University of Central Arkansas^$500

Meghan Bailey^NWACC^Family & Consumer Sciences, Family Studies

Michael Ericson^Harding University^$133,750^Retail Management

Mikayla Hammond^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^

Mikenley Travis^Northeastern Oklahoma A&M^$1,750^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Morgan Humphrey^University of Arkansas, Fayetteville^$140,512

Morgan Rowlee^Arkansas Tech^$26,000

Neil Scrogham^NWACC^^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services

Olivia McCracken^St. Louis University^$138,000

Olivia Scates^John Brown University^$290,000

Parker Baird^Workforce^^Welding

Rachel Goines^University of Mary-Hardin Baylor^$56,000

Randy Cook^Workforce^^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Ravin Cawthon^Pittsburg State^$2,750

Remington Forrest^Workforce^Food Production, Management, and Services and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics

Rheyanne Abraham^NWACC^^Medical Professions

Ronald Iain Mulikan^NWACC^$14,200^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services

Samantha Huffman^Workforce^^Animal Systems

Samual Tillman^College/Undecided^$700^Culinary and Food Production, Management, and Services

Sarah Piggott^Missouri Welding Institute^^Welding

Shelby Black^NWACC

Sidney Spahn^Workforce^Welding

Sophia Aldaco^Undecided^^Medical Professions

Steven Brown^U.S. Marine Corps^$80,000^Medical Professions

Tate Christensen^Workforce^$2,500

Taylor Thomas^NWACC^^Supply Chain and Logistics

Thaddeus Timmons^Mid-America Nazarene University^$36,000^

Tiffany Hyman^Pittsburg State^$1,250

Tre Wiggins^Full Sail University^$35,900^^Television Production

Tyson Snow^Workforce^^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Victoria Hubbard^Workforce^^Family & Consumer Sciences-Family Studies and Nutrition Sciences and Dietics

Victoria Spencer^Ozark Technical Community College^^Nutrition Sciences and Dietics

Wesley Ewald^NWACC^^Computer Science

Zachary Simpson^NWACC^^Television Production

Zaelea Harris^NWACC^$16,000^Animal Systems and Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems

Thank you to donors:

Arco Excavation & Paving^$500

Arkansas DECA^$500

Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^$1,000

Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^$1,500

Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial^$6,000

Battle at the Ridge^$400

Benton County 4-H Foundation^$2,250

Benton County EHC^$1,000

Benton County Farm Bureau^$3,000

Beta Alpha of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Servant Mentality^$1,950

Big J Utilities^$100

Bright Futures^$2,000

Carroll Electric Cooperative^$500

CEI Engineering Associates Inc.^$500

Center Point Contractors^$500

Charles & Alice Crabtree^$300

Chattin Cato Miss Pea Ridge Pay It Forward^$500

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks^$500

CSM Farms^$500

CSM Investments^$500

Dr. Fowler, DDS^$250

Dye Hards Gym^$500

Earle and Billie Jines Memorial Scholarship^$100

Equity Bank^$500

Euel & Nina Patton Memorial^$250

FCCLA^$600

First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge^$600

Fred & Mabel McKinney Memorial^$1,000

Guthrie Heating & Air Inc.^$200

Hugh Webb Memorial^$350

Jackie & Freida Crabtree^$100

Jason Bertschy Memorial^$1,000

John and June Easley^$200

John and Kim Brown^$100

John Dye CPA^$500

Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$500

Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion Scholarship^$500

Kyle Weston Wilks Courage Scholarship^$500

Legendary Coaches of 2000s^$400

Lewis Architects Engineers^$250

Mae Freeman^$780

Main St. Real Estate^$300

Mark & Michelle Howell^$2,500

Metro Appliances and More^$2,500

Mike and Patty Villines Memorial^$1,000

Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church^$100

Northwest Arkansas Cattlewomen and Cattlemen^$2,500

Pea Ridge Band Boosters^$500

Pea Ridge DECA^$500

Pea Ridge Dental, Combs & Associates^$500

Pea Ridge High School^$650

Pea Ridge High School Alumni^$5,000

Pea Ridge Scholarship^$1,000

Pea Ridge Youth Cheer^$1,000

Reams Excavating, LLC^$500

Rena & John Olson^$100

Rick and Susan Johnson Scholarship^$2,000

Ryan Mondy Memorial Scholarship^$1,000

Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$500

Shelter Insurance Foundation, Scott Cominsky^$2,000

Shelter Insurance Foundation, Matt Hillis^$2,000

Sisco Funeral Home, Inc.^$750

The Paryzek Scholarship^$300

The Ridge Church Scholarship^$2,000

USA Fireworks^$250

Vern & Margaret Walton^$75

Verna Dodd Memorial^$450

Virtual^$250

Wendell Reynolds Memorial^$500

Jordyn Allison received a scholarship from Arkansas Tech University as principal Charley Clark looks on.

Layton Powell, salutatorian, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. It was presented by Lt. Col. Robert LePome.

Carlos Martinez and Gage Main received scholarships from the Arkansas National Guard, presented by Sgt. Payton and SSG Vaughan-Cox.

Senior Karenna Foster received gold and black cords for high honors and National Honor Society from Mrs. Misty Harris during the Scholarship and Awards Ceremony Thursday, May 13.

Jorge Vazquez-Islas received a scholarship from SSG Chris Wright with the Missouri National Guard during the Scholarship and Academic Award Ceremony Thursday, May 13.

Salutatorian Layton Powell received a medallion from Mrs. Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning, during the Scholarship and Awards Ceremony at PRHS Thursday, May 13.

Misty Harris presented gold and black cords to Kyle Telgemeier for achieving high honors.