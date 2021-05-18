Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 20

Thursday, May 20, 1971

In 1873, a slender young woman with red hair, fair skin and sapphire blue eyes began teaching primary pupils at Buttram's Chapel southeast of Pea Ridge. The occasion marked the beginning of half a century of service Miss Nancy E. (Miss Nannie) Roberts was to offer the little children of the Pea Ridge area. The Miss Nannie Roberts Memorial Library at the Pea Ridge Elementary School will be dedicated in her honor Sunday, May 23.

Mike Adams of Pea Ridge, who last Saturday received a degree in recreation and parks management at Arkansas Tech in Russellville, has been named superintendent of Lake Cathryn State Park near Hot Springs.

The pie supper sponsored by the Pea Ridge Little League cleared $190 for the Little League. There are 37 Pee Wee boys; 47 LL boys; 32 girls for a total of 116 boys and girls playing ball this season.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 20

Wednesday, May 20, 1981

Honor diplomas were presented by Pea Ridge High School graduates Bonnie Sutton, Natalie Hardin, Mary Mariano, Kelly Meeker, Vicki Parrish, Sharon Snow and Sheryl Tucker. PRHS graduated 33 seniors.

The investigations by the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's office and Sheriff's office are continuing in the charges of improper police actions and possible Freedom of Information Act violations by members of the City Council.

The Arkansas Department of Pollution Control and Ecology has approved the plans and specifications for the Pea Ridge sewer project and the federal Environmental Protection Agency and Corps of Engineers are reviewing the plans concurrently.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 20

Thursday, May 16, 1991

The discussion of teacher salaries drew 20-plus faculty members to the regular board meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board Monday night. The board approved a schedule increasing the nine-month contract by a total of $131,135.

A lot of people think it a bit unusual for a mule to jump, which is why the Pea Ridge Lions Club's annual October mule jump draws record crowds each year. Those who attend this fall's mule jump the second Saturday in October will have the opportunity to watch something even more unusual, perhaps a first for public observation. Col. Negel Hall, Pea Ridge's mule jump aficionado, has trained a Brahma bull to jump and will display the bull's ability -- quite impressive -- during the lunch break of the mule jump.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 20

Wednesday, May 16, 2001

Graduation and baccalaureate ceremonies are planned this week in Pea Ridge for 61 seniors. Graduation ceremonies begin Friday in the high school football field. The invocation and benediction will be given by Fellowship of Christian Athletes members Michael Easterling and J.C. Harris. Priscilla Putzier will give the valedictory address and Laurie Fowler, the salutatory address.

The city of Garfield will hold a special election Tuesday, May 22, for a one-cent city sales tax. An election held last November was defeated by three votes.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 20

Wednesday, May 18, 2011

Jimmy Cunningham of Plainview was offered the position of Pea Ridge School District superintendent Monday night during a special board meeting. Cunningham is currently the superintendent of Hampton School District, has been superintendent of Danville School District and Plainview-Rover School District and assistant superintendent of Two Rivers School District's Plainview-Rover campus.

Recent vandalism at the park in Givens subdivision could cost residents more than a place to play. Nathan See, of the Pea Ridge Street Department, said vandals ruined a $200 handicapped swing by etching profanity into it.

High winds during a storm Thursday night caused a tree to fall on Jason Robinson's house on North Davis Street. No one in the home was injured.