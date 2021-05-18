Realtors promoted

Cappy Harris Realtors announced the promotions of three realtors in the organization.

Joyce Holt will be supervising broker for Cappy Harris Realtors Cassville, Mo., office. Holt has a wealth of knowledge and experience and has been in Real Estate 18 years.

Jan Crist is being promoted as managing broker for Cappy Harris Realtors Shell Knob, Mo., Office. She recently passed her Missouri Broker's test and lives at the lake and knows lake life. Jan has been with Cappy Harris Realtors for six years.

Dallas LaCaze will be Arkansas Executive Broker for Cappy Harris Realtors Pea Ridge, Ark. He grew up in northwest Arkansas and lived in Pea Ridge before relocating to Cassville, Mo. He has been with Cappy Harris Realtors for two and a half years.

All three offices are recruiting new and experienced agents and offers agents maximum commission splits and opens the door for promotions.

Cappy Harris Realtors opened in Cassville, Mo., on Oct. 1, 2008.