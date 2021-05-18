Rain moves venue; doesn't dampen spirits

Rain outside prompted school officials to move the 2021 graduation ceremonies inside, but it didn't dampen the spirits as family and friends joined the senior class celebrating their accomplishments.

The senior class of 2021 had three days of special events with the Scholarship and Awards ceremony on Thursday, baccalaureate on Friday and graduation on Saturday.

Both the valedictorian and salutatorian addressed the class of 172 students.

"To say that this year was unique would be an understatement," Brenden Power, valedictorian, said. "The covid-19 pandemic brought many challenges changes to our lives but we were all able to rise to the occasion and finish off our senior year of high school.

"Our class has shown a great tenacity by conquering this school year and as the next chapters of our lives begin, we must now ask ourselves, 'how will we continue to get through the next challenges that life throws at us?'

"And while I don't have the answer to that, I can tell you what I think are the two most important lessons I've learned so far in my life. The first of which is to strive to be the best version of yourself possible and make the world a happier place... be the change in the world.

"Our generation has been left a world that is crumbling below us and it is our job to make sure we leave the world a better place for our children, grandchildren and the generations to come. Go out and show love," Power said.

"The other is time ... throughout my life, there have been many things I've overlooked, but the most is the time I have. Each of us only have one life, so it is important to take advantage of every second given to us," he said. "Go out there and spend your time wisely."

Layton Powell, salutatorian, said: "I've grown up and gone to Pea Ridge schools my entire life. I honestly think it's one of the best schools in Arkansas.

"One of the biggest lessons I learned fairly early in high school is that everything we do affects someone around us...

"None of us would have made it without the people around us.

"Whether we're headed off to college, trade school, going to the military or going straight to work All of us have had someone in our lives who's helped us along the way. This made me realize just how important it is to have a positive impact on people around us. I firmly believe everyone is smart and capable of doing amazing things, but it all depends on who's rooting for them."

"Let's find someone to invest in ... let's be the generation that builds others up," he encouraged his peers.

High School principal Charley Clark recognized honors and high honors students, then superintendent Keith Martin presented the graduates, each of whom walked across the stage receiving their diploma and shaking hands with School Board members Jeff Neil, Sandy Button, Jenny Wood, Mindy Cawthon and John Dye.

Valedictorian Brenden Power

Senior Emily Beck joins her classmates in moving the tassel on the cap and mortarboard from right to left, signifying their completion of their high school education.

Senior class president Iaian Mullikin

Salutatorian Layton Powell

Senior Calico Taylor was congratulated by School Board member John Dye during graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 15.