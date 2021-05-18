Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 24

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 25

Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, mixed salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 26

Cook's Choice

Thursday, May 27

Cook's Choice

Friday, May 28

NO SCHOOL

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Monday, May 31

NO SCHOOL