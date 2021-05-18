Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, May 6

12:09 p.m. A resident of Asboth Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing a letter in his name for pandemic unemployment assistance.

Saturday, May 8

7:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Scott Davies, 53, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended driver's license no proof of insurance and a warrant from Little Flock.

2:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Thomas McClain, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with imprudent driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, May 9

3:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Troy Clifford Wilkerson, 58, Pea Ridge, in connection with no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, May 10

1:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Trina Lynn Bonacker, 59, Pea Ridge, in connection with a Benton County warrant.

2:13 p.m. A resident of Pickens Road reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for pandemic unemployment assistance in her name.

5:56 p.m A resident of Asboth Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for pandemic unemployment assistance in his name.

Tuesday, May 11

2 p.m. While conducting court proceedings, a police officer observed a verbal argument between a defendant and the court clerk. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Keenan Aaron Rice, 28, Rogers, in connection with disorderly conduct.

2:30 p.m. While conducting court proceedings, a police officer observed a verbal argument between a defendant and a court clerk. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lacy N. New, 36, Rogers, in connection with disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, May 12

11:24 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Casey Ayers, 41, Pineville, Mo., in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and defective brake light. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

4:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested James Ralls, 63, Springdale, in connection with false evidence of title or registration; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; suspended driver's license (DWI); violation of restrictions interlock device; fictitious tags; failure to register vehicle; and no insurance. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Thursday, May 13

7:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kyler Shane Snoderly, 38, Garfield, in connection with a felony warrant out of Benton County; and cited Kayla Marie Everett, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no liability insurance.

Saturday, May 15

10:38 a.m. Police were advised of a harassment call. The complainant told police she just wanted a report filed but did not want to file charges.