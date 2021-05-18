Parmesan Potatoes

Recipe from the kitchen of Beverly Butterbaugh

Recipes To Remember Women's Business Association

4 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced

¼ c. grated Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, sliced into thin rings

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

3 Tbsp. of butter or margarine, melted

Place half of the potatoes in a greased, two-quart or 11- by 7- by 2-inch baking dish. Top with onions and remaining potatoes; drizzle with butter.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are golden brown and tender. Serves four.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]