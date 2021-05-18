​OPINION: It's been a great year in sports

In spite of the contradictory nationwide covid-19 response that has played so much havoc with sporting programs across our nation this past year, the Blackhawks have come through it pretty well.

Football may have been affected the most with a number of canceled games and quarantined athletes. With every football team still operating making the playoffs, it was just a chapter in what's been a bizarre year that has affected all sports to some degree or another.

As the worst of the response seems behind us, here's hoping that calmer seas lie ahead and the lost opportunities and dashed dreams will become footnotes in athletic history.

In spite of the fear and angst gripping some many of our fellow citizens, a lot of good stories came about this school term. Football, with its aforementioned woes along with the fact they were in their first year in a higher classification, had a lot of adversity. Many injuries, sidelined athletes and related problems limited their ability to put many games into the win column. However, a lot of underclassmen got a lot of experience and brighter skies may be coming to Blackhawk Stadium.

Cross country had a near perfect run with the boys running off with the State Championship with the Lady Hawks taking the runner-up trophy in Hot Springs. With lots of younger runners in the fold, coach Heather Wade will be looking to add to her haul of seven state champion teams she has coached in her tenure as track/cross country skipper.

The girls' basketball team was ranked in the top two or three teams in the state, playing in what was easily the toughest girls basketball conference in the state. They were only a couple of baskets from heading to Hot Springs.

The track teams brought home a truck load of championship trophies but the biggest they sought was the state championship and both team brought those titles back to the Ridge.

Now softball is on a tear, battling their way into the state championship game set for this Friday.

If they were awarding All-Sports trophies like they do in some states, Pea Ridge would be in line to claim some crowns.

The Hogs a game away from clinching the West

The No. 1 Razorbacks are one win away from clinching the SEC West after taking two of three from No. 4 Tennessee last weekend.

They are 19-8 in league play, two games up on Mississippi State and the Hogs just have to win once against visiting No. 9 Florida this week for the crown. Should state sweep their three-game series with Alabama this weekend coming up, and should Arkansas win but once, they would tie but the Hogs have the tiebreaker over State as they swept the Bulldogs earlier in the year.

Remarkably, the Hogs have won every series against every team this year in running out to their 39-10 record, best in the United States. They are certain to be playing the regional and the best liquid

NCAA Top 10

Baseball teams

1. Arkansas^39-10

2. Vanderbilt^36-12

3. Mississippi State^36-13

4. Tennessee^39-13

5. Texas^38-12

6. Texas Christian^34-12

7. Texas Tech^31-11

8. Notre Dame^27-11

9. Florida^35-16

10. Oregon^30-11

NCAA Top 10

Softball teams

1. Oklahoma^42-2

2. UCLA^38-2

3. Alabama^42-7

4. Florida^40-8

5. Washington^39-9

6. Arkansas^40-8

7. Oklahoma State^40-8

8. Florida State^38-9

9. Arizona State^32-14

10. Clemson^40-6

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]