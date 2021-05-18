Obituaries

Bennie Leroy Moore

Bennie Leroy Moore, 87, of Rogers, died Thursday, May 13, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Arkansas City, Kan., to Bennie Alfred Moore and Eva Mae Myers Moore.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran receiving one Silver Star and one Bronze Star. He was based in San Diego, Calif., and retired after 20 years.

He married Joy Helen Morris , June 19, 1954, in Wichita, Kansas. The couple moved to this area in 1977 to make their home. He was employed by Wal-Mart as a PMDC, worked at Rogers Airport for Wal-Mart, and drove a school bus for Rogers School District. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Wilma Wehmeyer, Virginia Kirkland, Shirley Cantrell, Bonnie Davis and Carolyn Toely.

Survivors are his wife, Joy Moore of the home; four daughters, Debra Reed of Pahrump, Nev., Theresa Sanderson of Spokane, Wash., Sheryl Adams of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kimberly Staab of Rogers; a sister, Vera Cooper of Wichita, Kan.; a brother, Lonnie Moore of Wichita, Kan.; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Service was at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Fayetteville National Cemetery with full military honors.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Johnny Ross Ruckman

Johnny Ross Ruckman, 72, of Rogers, died Monday, May 9, 2021, in his home. He was born April 6, 1949, in Harrison, Ark., to Billy Ray Ruckman and Wilma Ruth Villines Ruckman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served stateside. He was employed with SWEPCO where he was a district supervisor over all the sub stations in northwest Arkansas retiring after 30 years.

He married Carolyn Sue Cash, March 7, 1969, at Twentynine Palms, Calif., at the Marine Base Chapel. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, his laptop and phone. He attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of 52 years, Sue Ruckman; two sons, Billy Mike Ruckman of Rogers and Justin Ruckman of Springdale; one brother, Ronald R. Ruckman (Peggy) of Pineville, Mo.; and two sisters, Debby Ruckman of Lowell and Pam Espinoza of Rogers.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, before the service in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Funeral was at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Gail Ann Whitney

Gail Ann Whitney, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died May 16, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Lincoln, Neb., to John Richard Smith and Shirley Jean Kinnison Smith.

She retired from Glad Manufacturing in Rogers after 32 years. She enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Jean Marie Smith; and a brother, Rickey Smith.

Survivors are her husband, Robert Richard Whitney of the home; two daughters, Andrea Wilder and husband Joey of Garfield and Kimberly Roe of Garfield; siblings, Ronnie Smith and wife Paula of Garfield and John Wesley Smith, Jr. and wife Janice of Garfield; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

