Neal appointed to ForwARd Arkansas

Officials with ForwARd Arkansas announce the appoint of three people to its board. they are Rick Neal, Tequilla Brownie and Shaneil "P.J." Yarbrough.

"We are excited to announce our newest board members," according to the press release. "Discover the incredible experience and value they bring to ForwARd, as the organization expands its reach and drives progress in Arkansas education."

Rick Neal, director of the Workforce, Education and Data Transformation, Office of Governor Asa Hutchinson, recently joined Hutchinson's staff and will coordinate the Arkansas Ready for Life initiative, a program to connect employees and employers. Previously, he served as the Education to Employee Director for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. Rick worked in public education for 36 years, and was superintendent of the Pea Ridge School District.

Tequilla Brownie, executive vice president ofStrategy, Policy & Community Coalitions, leads a team focused on improving local and national student outcomes and disrupting educational inequities to ensure all students are afforded an opportunity to be successful. Brownie is also a licensed therapist and worked as a school social worker, where her focus was on supporting students' and families' efforts to improve academic and social outcomes.

Shaneil "P.J." Yarbrough, training advisor, University of Arkansas, Early Care and Education Projects, is affectionately known as P.J., short for her nickname of Precious Jewel – has a professional career spanning more than twenty years in the education field, with children always at the heart of her work. She is intentional about striving for effectiveness, empathy and equality for all children, as well as for her colleagues. Her love for early education was ignited early on.