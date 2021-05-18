Launch pad work progresses

PEA RIDGE -- Construction on the drone launch pad at the Walmart Neighborhood Market continues.

The plan for it was approved in January by the city Planning Commission.

Benoit Miquel, project manager for Zipline, the company partnering with Walmart, presented the project that includes an elevated launch pad on the northwest corner of the Walmart store on Slack Street. The platform is planned to be 25 feet high as its a prototype for platforms at supercenters which have 25-feet high rooflines. The roofline at Pea Ridge is 20 feet high.

"The idea is that a customer places an order on an app," Miquel said. "The customer is kept aware of the location of the package and notified when it's about to be delivered.

Miquel said the zip (drone) does not have a camera on it, has a 10-feet wing span and can carry up to 3.9 pounds for a total weight of 45 pounds (including the weight of the zip).

Planning Commission members approved the large scale development plan from Zipline at the May 4 meeting.

"There will be two support buildings," Miquel told planners. "Each building is made of two portable units -- providing conditioned air space for operators and the other for maintenance and ground station."

"It's basically a high end construction trailer," Miquel said.