How to Navigate Potholes

The winter weather here in Northwest Arkansas wreaked havoc on our roads, and left us with plenty of potholes. Potholes form when water seeps into pavement through cracks and eventually reaches the soil that supports the road. Temperature fluctuations cause the cracks to expand and contract, which weakens the soil below the road, and stress from traffic makes the weak areas weaker where eventually, potholes can form.

Being aware of where potholes are so you can avoid them is the best thing you can do to protect your car from damage.

If you're driving in an area you're less familiar with, watch the road ahead to help you avoid potholes. Slow down and don't tailgate. Watch the cars in front of you--are they swerving to avoid a pothole? Be aware of puddles--one might look shallow, but the water could be disguising a pothole. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Over-or under-inflation can cause can cause a tire to burst when it hits a pothole.

Sometimes potholes sneak up on you. Here's how to keep damage minimal: Don't brake--instead, take your foot off the accelerator. Don't swerve--if you do, the tire can hit the pothole at a weird angle, causing damage to the sidewall (which increases the likelihood of a blowout) and wheel rim.

The good news is in the spring, most cities have a way to report potholes and they try to get crews out to fix them as soon as possible.