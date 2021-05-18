Final Four winners

Lady Blackhawk Callie Cooper, No. 25, safely crosses home plate after batting a home run to the cheers of her team mates Saturday during the Final Four game against the Lady Cardinals of Farmington.

Runner Aidan Dayberry gets a fist bump from head coach Josh Reynolds as she rounds third base on the way home Saturday, May 15, in the Final Four State playoff game against Farmington.

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry, No. 3, pitched Saturday in the Final Four State playoff game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals.

Third-baseman Lady Blackhawk freshman Rebekah Konkler, No. 1, caught the ball Saturday in the Final Four game in Morrilton.