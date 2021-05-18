Benton County Jail

Monday, May 10
4:06 p.m. Trena Lynn Bonacker, 59, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Benton County
Tuesday, May 11
5:43 p.m. Keenan A. Rice, 28, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct
Herbert Hoover Cameron, 42, by Pea Ridge Police, hold for Benton County Sheriff's Office
11:51 p.m. Brenda Sue Dixon, 49, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 4,5; possession of controlled substance sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; no trail lamps; insurance required
Wednesday, May 12
9:18 a.m. Wesley E. Johnson, 39, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, three failure to appear
4:47 p.m. Casey Brandan Ayers, 41, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, two possession drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; defective lights; two possession of a controlled substance (PCS)
7:14 p.m. James Arnold Ralls, 63, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear; false evidence of title or registration; driving with suspended or revoked license; fictitious auto license plates; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); insurance required (no liability insurance); failure to register motor vehicle; violation ignition interlock device act
Thursday, May 13
8:46 p.m. Kyler Snoderly, 38, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation
Friday, May 14
11:35 p.m. Heather Ballowe, 29, Washburn, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree battery - motor vehicle or motor boat
Derek John Ballowe, 31, by Pea Ridge Police, three failure to appear from Benton County
Saturday, May 15
7:32 p.m. Christina Harrison, 43, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia