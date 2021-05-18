'A warm feeling' offered

An ember -- a little fire, flame.

Ember Mountain Coffee Company is being constructed at 560 N. Curtis Ave. to honor and remember Ayden Cotton, a teen who died

"We love this town," Jamie Cotton said.

"It's been a tough year for everyone. For Roy and I, and our entire family, this community has shown us so much love and support in amazing ways since losing our son Ayden in January of 2020. It's our hope that with Ember Mountain we can offer some of that love back to them. We all wanted Ayden to be a part of this adventure, so we've chosen "Ember Mountain" as his name means "little fires."

Ayden, 15, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Ember Mountain Coffee company will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Owners Roy and Jamie Cotton and Brian and Jennifer Tidwell said they're excited to "offer our Pea Ridge a great coffee shop where you can always stop to get a cup of 'that warm feeling'!"

The manager is Cole Ludolph.

Items offered include specialty coffee drinks -- espresso, cappuccino, lattes, glaciers (blended), hot and iced coffee, drip coffee, energy drinks, tea -- sweet and unsweet, chai and smoothies.

"It's our prayer that you will be blessed, every time you stop by. God has truly blessed us with the people of this town and we hope EMCC is our chance to give back," Jamie Cotton said.