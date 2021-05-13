The Busy Bee offers collectibles and more

The Busy Bee Flea Market opened its doors downtown this past weekend with a grand opening Saturday and a ribbon cutting Friday.

The building that formerly housed City Hall now has more than a dozen booths displaying collectibles, every day items, jewelry, movies, music, books, clothes, furniture, home decor and so much more, according to owner Christy Vandiver.

"There's a long waiting list; I'm thankful for that," she said.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 221 East Pickens Road.

Vandiver said the name, The Busy Bee, is from "my Grandma and Grandpa's store" which was a grocery store in the 1950s in Bentonville. "The bees on the front window are my grandchildren; I have 11 of them."

She works for Walmart as a claims adjuster.

Vandiver's sister Vicki Taylor, and friends Mandee Ross and Judi Stanger joined her Friday for the ribbon cutting.