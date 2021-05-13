Second Saturday gathers steam

PEA RIDGE -- Second Saturdays began again after a year's hiatus due to covid-19 restrictions.

The events began in 2019, were put on hold for 2020 and began again on April 10.

This past Saturday, the second Second Saturday of 2021 drew a crowd despite the windy conditions.

The band, Amber and the Relics, performed. The band members are Amber Sterling, lead vocals/rhythm guitar; Kevin Watkins, bass/vocals; Stephen Beale, lead guitar/vocals; and T.J. Gates, percussion.

Vendor booths offering a myriad of products, including leather products, bakery goods, boutique items and natural health products, were open beginning at 5 p.m.

The band scheduled for June 12 is Overworked & Underpaid.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at [email protected]