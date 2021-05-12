Sign in
Second Saturday gathers steam

by Annette Beard | May 12, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Amber & the Relics performed Saturday night for the May Second Saturday event in Pea Ridge.

Second Saturdays began again after a year's hiatus due to covid-19 restrictions.

The events began in 2019, were put on hold for 2020, and began again on April 10.

This past Saturday, May 8, the second Second Saturday of 2021 drew a crowd despite the windy conditions.

The band, Amber and the Relics, performed. The band members are Amber Sterling, lead vocals/rhythm guitar; Kevin Watkins, bass/vocals; Stephen Beale, lead guitar/vocals; and T.J. Gates, percussion.

Vendor booths offering a myriad of products, including leather products, bakery goods, boutique items and natural health products, were open beginnig at 5 p.m.

The band scheduled for June 12 is Overworked & Underpaid.

Amy Stoermann displayed her products at her booth for Amy's Natural Venture Saturday during the Second Saturday event in Pea Ridge.
