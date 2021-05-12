Lady Blackhawk softball headed to State

Saturday, May 8

Regional Finals At Harrison

Pea Ridge 2 vs. Morrilton 8

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI

Alevia Reyna^2 hits, 1 run

Aidan Dayberry^3 hits 1 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits

Ashley Earley^1 hit

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing one walk, eight hits, striking out two strikeouts.

Blackhawks finished as Regional Tournament Runner Up.

Blackhawks play again in the State Tournament at Morrilton later in the week.

Friday, May 7

Regional Tournament Semi Finals @ Harrison

Pea Ridge 6 vs. Dardenelle 3

Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Alevia Reyna^1 run

Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Dallice White^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Emily Beck^1 hit

Nalea Holliday^3 hits

Ashley Earley^2 hits, 1 run

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing two walks, three hits, striking out 13.

Thursday, May 6

Regional Tournament at Harrison

Pottsville 2 vs. Pea Ridge 7

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 2 runs

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 2 RBI

Dallice White^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Emily Beck^1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBI

Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing one walk, six hits, striking out eight.

With this win, Blackhawks advance to State Tournament next week in Morrilton.