Lady Blackhawk softball headed to State

Saturday, May 8
Regional Finals At Harrison
Pea Ridge 2 vs. Morrilton 8
Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI
Alevia Reyna^2 hits, 1 run
Aidan Dayberry^3 hits 1 RBI
Nalea Holliday^2 hits
Ashley Earley^1 hit
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing one walk, eight hits, striking out two strikeouts.
Blackhawks finished as Regional Tournament Runner Up.
Blackhawks play again in the State Tournament at Morrilton later in the week.
Friday, May 7
Regional Tournament Semi Finals @ Harrison
Pea Ridge 6 vs. Dardenelle 3
Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI
Alevia Reyna^1 run
Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI
Dallice White^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI
Emily Beck^1 hit
Nalea Holliday^3 hits
Ashley Earley^2 hits, 1 run
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing two walks, three hits, striking out 13.
Thursday, May 6
Regional Tournament at Harrison
Pottsville 2 vs. Pea Ridge 7
Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 2 runs
Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 2 RBI
Dallice White^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI
Emily Beck^1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBI
Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler^1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing one walk, six hits, striking out eight.
With this win, Blackhawks advance to State Tournament next week in Morrilton.