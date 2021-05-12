Congratulations on the gold!

Blackhawk Patrick Elliott earned three gold medals individually and was a part of the 4x400-meter relay team.

Blackhawk senior Josiah Small won a gold medal in the 800-meter run.

Lady Blackhawk senior Blakelee Winn earned four individual gold medals and was a member of the 4x200-meter relay team.

Coach Jason Upton is the head coach of the Blackhawk boys track team.

Track coach Heather Wade is the head coach of the Lady Blackhawk track team.

