Congratulations on the gold!

by Annette Beard | May 12, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Blackhawk Patrick Elliott

Blackhawk Patrick Elliott earned three gold medals individually and was a part of the 4x400-meter relay team.

Blackhawk senior Josiah Small won a gold medal in the 800-meter run.

Lady Blackhawk senior Blakelee Winn earned four individual gold medals and was a member of the 4x200-meter relay team.

Coach Jason Upton is the head coach of the Blackhawk boys track team.

Track coach Heather Wade is the head coach of the Lady Blackhawk track team.

