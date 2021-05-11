Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 19

Thursday, May 13, 1971

Graduation for Pea Ridge High School seniors was Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Processional was by Miss Debra Easley, invocation was by the Rev. E.C. Boatman. Miss Penny Hall presented the valedictorian address and Bryan McBride presented the salutatorian address. The diplomas were presented by Keith Escue, president of the School Board. There were 37 graduating seniors.

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Sheppard of Pea Ridge have purchased the Quicke Shoppe, located in the old mill at the corner of Arkansas Highways 72 and 94 south in Pea Ridge.

Construction is underway on the new supermarket, Phillips Food Center, to be located immediately north of the Bank of Pea Ridge near the intersection of Hwys. 94 and 72. The new store Pea Ridge's first supermarket, is scheduled to be open by late summer.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 19

Wednesday, May 13, 1981

Just before midnight May 24, 1980, the historic and beloved Corinth schoolhouse, church and community building burned to the ground as residents watched in tears. Since then, residents.... have contributed funds, time, materials and labor to quickly erect a new community building on the same site.

Floyd McGinnis reports that area youth have brought to him some 800 aluminum cans for recycling.

John F. Demaree, former member of the Pea Ridge Police force, filed a suit April 27 in the U.S District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville, against the City of Pea Ridge and certain city officials seeking reinstatement tot he force,back pay and punitive damages of $20,000.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 19

Thursday, May 9, 1991

Dog owners in Pea Ridge have until June 1 to get their dogs licensed by the city or face a fine of at least $49.50, said Police Chief Sam Holcomb. City tags cost $2 each for males and $3 each for unspayed females.

The Pea Ridge High School Scholarship Committee , in its seventh year, is raising money to fund college scholarships for this year's deserving seniors. Committee chairman JoAnn Sorrells said the committee has set no goal, but hopes to raise money sufficient to provide grants to 11 seniors in amounts ranging from $300 to $600.

Friends and relatives are mourning the death of Billy Sisco, who contributed his time, resources and talent to the Pea Ridge area for more than three decades. He was considered the undisputed leader in the development and utilization of the community's emergency services, particularly its ambulance service.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 19

Wednesday, May 9, 2001

In a special meeting last Wednesday night, the Pea Ridge School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of coach Rob Bray, who has been named the new offensive line coach at Rogers and to hire Mike Harrod as the school's new head football coach. Harrod has spent the past two years a the head football coach at Ramey Junior High School in Fayetteville.

The 2001 Street Department project and an update on the waste water treatment plant repair project are on the agenda for the next Pea Ridge City Council meeting.

Haley Zega's hike last Sunday was her maiden trip into a wilderness area. Long-time Sierra Club members Jay and Joyce Hale of Pea Ridge wanted their 6-year-old granddaughter's first outing to be a positive experience... however the idyllic trip turned into a nightmare for the Hales when Haley disappeared into the forest around 11 a.m. She was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 19

Wednesday, May 11, 2011

Pea Ridge High School geometry teacher Holy Dayberry says give her a drill and she'll do the building. Middle School art teacher Anya Bruhin says landscaping is her thing. For the second year in a row, the school district received a $5,000 grant from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a matching amount from the school to construct and improve the shared outdoor classroom located between the high school, middle school and primary school.

The district has "encountered a little issue," according to Mike Van Dyke, school superintendent. The approval of funding for school projects has always been a two0year cycle, he said. In filing for funds, they somehow missed the change to only one year at a time. Therefore,the second year of funding the district anticipated already receiving is up in the air.

It's yard sale time of year; beware of placing signs just anywhere in city limits. The Pea Ridge Planning Commission approved the recommendation of an amended sign ordinance at the regular meeting May 3.