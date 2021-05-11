Sign in
Public Officials

May 11, 2021 at 10:07 a.m.

Benton County Officials Executive Departments

• Judge Barry J. Moehring (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1000; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Assessor Roderick Grieve, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1033; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Treasurer Deanna Ratcliffe (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1018; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Collector Gloria Peterson (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1040; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Circuit Clerk and Recorder Brenda DeShields (R), Benton County Courthouse, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1015, recorder's office 479-271-1017; [email protected]; Filing documents: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Clerk Betsy Harrell, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1013; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Benton County Sheriff, 1300 SW 14th St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1008; [email protected]; Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, Circuit Courts Buildings, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1030; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Coroner Daniel Oxford, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-621-0223; [email protected]

Benton County Quorum Court --Justices of the Peace

• Mike McKenzie, District 1; 10059 W. High Meadows, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-531-6848; [email protected]

• Joshua Bryant, District 2; 2134 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Rogers, AR 72758; 479-430-3570; [email protected]

• Debra Hobbs, District 3; 3901 W. Arnold Ave., Rogers, AR 72758; 479-636-3982; [email protected]

• Tom Allen, District 4; 9703 Soaring Hawk Dr., Bentonville AR 72712; 479-903-6331; [email protected]

• Carrie Perrien Smith, District 5; 1200 N. Mallard Lane, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-903-0208; [email protected]

• William "Pat" Adams, District 6; 86 W. Yocum Road, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-903-6291; [email protected]

• Jerry Snow, District 7; 29 Brecknock Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714; 479-9033349; [email protected]

• Shirley Sandlin, District 8; 1002 Lockheed St., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-366-4145; [email protected]

• Susan R. Anglin, District 9; 5985 SW Anglin Rd. Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-795-2147 (home), 479-640-0312 (cell); [email protected]

• Michelle Chiocco, District 10; 51 Purfleet Drive, Bella Vista AR 72715; 479-295-1722; [email protected]

• Dustin Todd, District 11; 16907 W. Highway 102, Decatur, AR 72722; 479-721-2321; [email protected]

• James Furgason, District 12; PO Box 1268, Gentry, AR 72734; 479-531-0302; [email protected]

• Kurt S. Moore, District 13; 16342 Sheffield Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761, 479-248-7499; [email protected]

• Brent Meyers, District 14; 10878 Sycamore Road, Lowell, AR 72745; 479-200-2820; [email protected]

• Joel Edwards, District 15; 106 Skinner St., Centerton, AR 72719; 479-308-8638; [email protected]

Arkansas Governor

• Asa Hutchinson (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, State Capitol Room 250, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2345, fax 501-682-3597; www.governor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

• Tim Griffin (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Suite 270, Little Rock, AR 72201-1061; 501-682-2144, fax 501-682-2894; www.ltgovernor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Attorney General

• Leslie Rutledge (R), 323 Center St., Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982; www.ag.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Senate

Main number: 501-682-6107

Address: State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Suite 320, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansas.gov/senate

• Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R), District 3, 709 Sky Mountain Drive, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-636-2115; [email protected]

• Sen. Jim Hendren (R), District 2, 1607 Highway 72 S.E., Gravette, AR 72736; 479-787-6222; [email protected]

• Sen. Bart Hester (R), District 1, 105 Lillard Lane, Cave Springs, AR 72718; 479-531-4176; [email protected]

Arkansas House of Representatives

Main number: 501-682-7771 (Out of session); 501-682-6211 (In session)

Address: State Capitol, 350 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansashouse.org

• Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), District 87, 1327 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762; 479-957-1959; [email protected]

• Rep. Megan Godfrey (D), District 89, 500 Janet St., Springdale AR 72762-5045; [email protected]

• Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R), District 90, 5409 S. Pleasant Way, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-236-3060; [email protected]

• Rep. Dan M. Douglas (R), District 91, 6251 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-619-9231; [email protected]

• Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R), District 92, 18134 Highway 72 SE, Gravette, AR 72736-8735; 479-787-6500; [email protected]

• Rep. Jim Dotson (R), District 93, P.O. Box 651, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-222-1234; [email protected]

• Rep. Rebecca Petty (R), District 94, 1209 North Wren Drive, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-621-3464; [email protected]

• Rep. Austin McCollum (R), District 95, P.O. Box 1372, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-426-4141; [email protected]

• Rep. Grant Hodges (R), District 96, P.O. Box 2607, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-381-9091; [email protected]

