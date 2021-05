PRHS top graduates

The Pea Ridge High School graduating class has 172 seniors. Graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2021, on the field in Blackhawk Stadium. Valedictorian is Brenden Power and salutatorian is Layton Powell.

Sixty-four of the graduating seniors earned honors (37) or high honors (27). They are listed below.

Honors, 3.5 GPA or higher

Aguirre, Ariana

Allison, Jordyn

Andrus, David

Brown, Cole

Carney, Brody

Clark, Madilynn

Cloud, Bayleigh

Fortner, Madison

Harris, Zaelea

Hayes, Hailey

Henry, Mason

Hyman, Tiffany

Jordan, Lindsey

Larsen, Evan

Mullikin, Ronald

Nichols, Braelyn

Nobles, Marcus

Sanders, Joseph

Saucedo, Isaiah

Schultz, Levi

Scrogham, Neil

Spencer, Elizabeth

Stills, Gabrielle

Torres, Erick

Travis, Cole

Wachtel, Jeremiah

Wiggins, Tre

High Honors, 3.75 GPA or higher

Artt, Timothy Duncan

Beck, Emily

Black, Shelby

Box, Kyleigh

Cawthon, Ravin

Christensen, Tate

Dayberry, Aidan

DeShields, Bianca

Easterling, Gracie

Edwards, Greydon

Foster, Karenna

Goldberg, Josey

Hammond, Mikayla

Hiett, Alison

Ian Humphrey, Morgan

King, Kailey

McCracken, Olivia

Pickard, Bailey

Plunk, Mason

Powell, Layton

Power, Brenden

Reynolds, Harmony

Ross, Lane

Ryals, Abby

Scates, Olivia

Slone, Baylie

Spears, Boston

Spencer, Victoria

Taylor, Calico

Telgemeier, Kyle

Thomas, Taylor

Tillman, Cooper

Tillman, Samual

West, Hayley

Wheeless, Kyla

Wilson, Aubrey

Winn, Blakelee