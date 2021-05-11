Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo w/ twist, garden salad, broccoli florets w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 19
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, May 20
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baby w/ ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 21
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, celery sticks w ranch, cookie, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75