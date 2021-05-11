Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

May 11, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.

Monday, May 17

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo w/ twist, garden salad, broccoli florets w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 19

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, May 20

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baby w/ ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 21

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, celery sticks w ranch, cookie, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

