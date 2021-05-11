Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

May 11, 2021 at 10:14 a.m.

Friday, April 30

9:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street for an unattended death.

10:59 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a one-vehicle accident on East Pickens Road, police arrested William Gilbert Morgan, 42, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended driver's license, careless prohibited driving and fictitious tags.

Sunday, May 2

11:19 a.m. Police received a report of suspicious activity on Washburn Drive. The complainant told police someone had entered her back yard and attempted to break into her residence.

3:57 p.m. A resident of West Pickens Road reported a break in at his residence. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Scott Ruark, 36, Neosho, Mo., in connection with five counts of breaking or entering and one count of criminal trespass.

Monday, May 3

9:09 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Price Street for an unattended death.

12:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Richard Wilkens, 58, Garfield, in connection with warrants from Rogers and Greenland and driving on a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, May 5

11:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Dena M. Beebe, 50, Bentonville, in connection with misdemeanor warrants out of Lowell and Bentonville, a felony warrant out of Benton County, possession of a controlled substance; and Geneva Joyce Nimeth, 53, Pea Ridge, in connection with failure to register.

