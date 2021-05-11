Parmesan Potatoes
Recipe from the kitchen of Beverly Buterbaugh
Recipes To Remember Women's Business Association
4 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced
¼ c. grated Parmesan cheese
1 small onion, sliced into thin rings
¼ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
3 Tbsp. of butter or margarine, melted
Place half of the potatoes in a greased two quart or 11- by 7- by 2-inch baking dish. Top with onions and remaining potatoes; drizzle with butter.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are golden brown and tender. Serves four.
•••
