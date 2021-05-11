​OPINION: Summer track and field to come to area

​I competed in AAU summer track and field back in the 1960s when the youth-oriented sport was just getting started.

The program was much smaller than it was when I became involved as a coach and club organizer. The biggest obstacle I had in coaching kids to national events was the travel involved. In order to get qualified to attend the AAU Junior Olympic Games in track and field, I had to qualify in a local meet, travel to Kansas City for a bigger meet then travel to either Oklahoma City or St. Louis for a regional competition before finally earning the right to go to the big show.

After a long run with surgeries and health problems, I retired from my 12-year run as the Arkansas AAU state track chairman. With grandchildren wanting to get involved and with some local youths asking about summer track, I checked into what the AAU was doing in 2021, and I found out things have certainly changed.

To get to Houston for this year's national finals, local athletes will have to travel twice, both times to Arkansas. The state qualifying meet for Arkansas youth will be in Little Rock in early June, but the regional meet will be held Bentonville West High School in Centerton at the end of the June. I would have loved to compete in a regional in our county as opposed to traveling to far flung cities like St. Louis.

The AAU has competition for age divisions like 8 and under, separate age divisions for 9-, 10-, 11-, 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds, and combined age divisions for 15- to 16-year-olds and 17- to 18-year-olds. Athletes can compete for clubs or as individuals.

I attended every National Junior Olympic Games from 1985 through 1998 and they were a lot of fun.

The biggest attraction for the older high school athlete is that participating in summer track further sharpens track and field skills, while lessening the time from the end of competition in 2021 to the start in 2022. In addition to that, I have had athletes land scholarships in summers when already signed athletes fail to qualify for the various colleges, sending coaches out to scout region and national meets for unsigned talent to replace those they lost.

Anyone wishing more information about summer track can contact me at [email protected]

I was pretty close

I said previously in a column that I thought 80 points would win the boys state championship. Sure enough, 78 points (Nashville) ended up being second place, and the boys' 94 points gave them a comfortable victory.

Magnolia was the defending champion and they had a monster field event team, but lacked any real strength on the track. Their 45 points in the field events earned them third overall without the running events and that is where they finished.

Since Nashville put in to host this year's state meet, I assumed they were looking to win a state title this season. They had an undefeated sprinter who led the state in times but just barely ahead of Pea Ridge's Patrick Elliott. Head to head, Elliott defeated the hometown star and helped pave the way to the Hawks' first ever boys state track title.

The Scrappers stayed on the Hawks' heels all day after Pea Ridge led them 17-8 after the field events. The teams were fairly well matched with the Hawks besting them on the track 77-70 on the track, The Hawks scored in 12 events, winning six of them and that balance and strength was enough to rule the day.

Perhaps one of the biggest moments of the meet came after the Hawks lost what would have been 10 points they could have earned in the 4x100-meter relay due to a disqualification. A similar things happened in 2018 that denied the Hawks the state title then. This time, the boys overcame the adversity to prevail with a lot of grit.

The girls were prohibitive favorites to win again, winning all competed for state titles since 2018. They scored in 14 events, placing more than one individual in five events to prove that depth is a big thing in track and field.

The Blackhawks are losing a lot of talent with this year's graduating class, but that has happened the past two years as well. Blakelee Winn is the kind of track talent that only comes along once in a great while, but with the numbers the girls programs are attracting, they will be in good shape in future campaigns. The boys Josiah Small was a big cog in the boys state runner-up finish in 2019 and made huge contributions with his leadership and work ethic. A state indoor 400-meter state champ and an outdoor 800-meter champion, he was a big part of the Hawks' domination of 4A 4x400-meter relay competition over the past three years.

A big part of future track success comes from younger athletes watching the older ones succeed and having them recognize how they did it. Success breeds success. We should have more of that in the future.

Razorbacks keep rolling

With only two series left in the season, the Razorback baseball team is still atop the SEC standings.

It looked like this past Sunday, the Hogs may finally lose a series, having split the first two games with Georgia and trailing 3-0 early in the rubber game. As they have done all season, they keep hammering away until they tied it, then won it in the late innings, 5-3. The win will likely keep them on top of the national rankings where they have spent most of the season.

Despite their success, the Hogs are just a game ahead of Mississippi State with a 17-7 league mark compared to States' 16-8. Miss. State has won all their series but one, and have swept three of their opponents. Arkansas, on the other hand, has won all their series and but swept just one team -- Mississippi State. That three-game sweep in Starkville is what is keeping the Hogs No. 1 and the Bulldogs No. 4 in the national rankings.

With six games left in the schedule, it seems the Bulldogs have a small advantage, having to play unranked teams Missouri and Alabama. Arkansas, on the other hand, has to travel to Tennessee this week to take on the No. 5 Volunteers, then host the No. 10 Florida Gators the following week to finish the season.

It seems that Arkansas plays its best against the toughest competition, and they will get to test that theory over the next 10 days.

Meanwhile the softball Razorbacks have won the SEC league championship for the first time ever, tying with Florida after the Hogs whipped Louisiana State on the final game of the regular season.

The Diamond Softball Hogs will host a regional and most likely be hosting a super regional with their No. 6 ranking in the polls.

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]