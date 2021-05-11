OPINION: Saucering the coffee starting the day with Smokey

Many of us have a favorite radio on-the-air personality. Our household nearly always starts the day with the radio alarm tuned to a radio station we like. Currently our habit is to listen to Kermit Womack and Tommy Elmore on KURM radio.

Back when I was in high school, our farming changed from producing milk for cheese-making to producing milk for drinking, and we began to enlarge our dairy herd. The change also involved building a new milking barn with mechanized equipment and a walk-through milking parlor. The milking was an every morning and every evening job, and one becomes accustomed to going through procedures almost like performing a ritual.

During the morning milking, we always had the radio on, and it was always turned to KAMO out of Rogers. Back in the 1950s, there were only about three radio stations in this part of the country -- KBRS Springdale, KHOG Fayetteville and KAMO Rogers. KAMO was a good country music station, but one of the best things going for it was our favorite on-the-air personality, Smokey Dacus.

As we did our morning milking, we were always regaled by Smokey's tales, jokes, antics and malarkey. Smokey was the newscaster, the ad man, the disk jockey, the interviewer, the comedian and the home-spun philosopher on KAMO. He was also well-known about the county, much in demand as a master of ceremonies for community events, beauty pageants, fair programs and so on. If any name was a household name in 1950s Benton County, it was Smokey Dacus.

Like us, Smokey had his morning rituals. As we milked the cows, Smokey played music and talked over whatever came to mind, all the while working on his morning coffee. He could get lots of mileage out of his morning coffee ritual, having us listen to the percolating as he built up the anticipation. His descriptions could almost make you smell the hot coffee. I suppose our cows were entertained by the goings on on the radio, as we were. Some say cows are more contented, more settled and more productive when they are surrounded by music at milking time.

Anyway, we ourselves were more contented, more settled and more productive, listening to Smokey's goings on. After several songs and many sighs over the aromas he was taking in, Smokey would finally have his coffee hot and ready. Now, to Smokey, morning coffee was not just a beverage, it was an experience, a drama, a program! You not only savored it as you drank it, you savored the preparations, the brewing, the aromas, the sounds of clinking cup and spoon and saucer. Morning coffee to Smokey was something to take in with all your senses, like listening to good music.

Also, for Smokey, coffee didn't just come in a cup. The saucer was essential. Before sipping the hot coffee, Smokey always saucered it. His theory seemed to be that coffee was not fully flavored until it was steeped and saucered. Finally, he would sip the saucered coffee at the rim of the saucer. Did I say sip? Slurped, I should have said. Of course the microphone was right there, so we got the full benefit of his noisy enjoyments.

For a long time, Smokey had a favorite song which he played every morning. I say a song, it was more a recitation. The title was "Pass the Biscuits, Please." The "story" had a little boy sitting at table with a group of grownups, all of them eating and talking together, a general hubbub. Ever so often the youngster would call out "Pass the biscuits, please!" But no one was listening. No one heard the small voice beneath the din of conversation. And, finally, all the biscuits were gone. Every last one had been taken. So the song ends with his sigh and lament, "And I just cain't eat without bread!"

There was more to Smokey than I knew about him back then. He had been a musician, and played drums for Bob Wills Original Texas Playboys, famous for the Western swing music that was hugely popular in the 1930s and 1940s. In fact, Smokey helped create the Western swing sound. Before Bob Wills, fiddle bands never used drums. It just wasn't done. In fact, the Grand Ole Opry would not allow drums to be played on its stage. But from 1935 to 1940, Bob Wills and our Smokey Dacus changed the music world in a big way. Smokey passed away in 2001 at age 90.

Editor's note: This column was first published May 21, 2008. Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. Opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted by e-mail at [email protected], or call 479-621-1621.