OPINION: Courtesy never goes out of style

On Sundays, after church and lunch, our family often went to my great-grandmother's house. My brothers, cousins and I went outside or to the screened-in porch to play. The adults drank tea and coffee in the living room and visited. We children were never privy to those conversations.

There was no yelling, loud talking or "horse-play" allowed in the house. MawMaw believed children should be "seen and not heard." That is certainly not the case now, with children all too often taking center stage at any family gathering.

The ladies drank from small china tea-cups on saucers. MawMaw had a great collection of china tea cups, all of which have been parceled out to the great-grandchildren. They used cloth napkins. Times, customs were different.

Now, it's more common to use mugs or travel cups and paper napkins. Children are seldom segregated from adult gatherings.

Customs change. That has been happening throughout human history. Some customs are essential. Some are not. And that is the key to peace between generations, is it not? Determining which customs are essential and not worth arguing about?

Courtesy and manners never go out of style. We should still teach our children (and discipline ourselves) to think of others, to be patient and considerate, to say "please" and "thank you."

There have been times I've heard teens rebel against social customs and complain about rules for manners and claim they're antiquated social customs. But really, many etiquette rules are based on the Gold Rule -- Do unto others as you'd have them do unto you. And that comes straight from Scripture.

The disciples asked Jesus: "Master, which is the great commandment in the law?" (Matthew 22:36)

Then he answered: "Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself." (Mathew 22:37-39 KJV).

As I've aged (hopefully matured in wisdom), I see many differences between parenting and grandparenting. I realize I can't "control" or "fix" everything. (I couldn't ever, but foolishly thought I could when the children were very young.)

In the early days of parenting, parents may try to make it all perfect, to make the children perfect... by the time they're a grandparent, they realize they can't make them perfect. They can guide, teach, train, counsel, but the children make their own choices.

So, love on them, teach them, advise them, but don't stress over childishness and learn to recognize the difference between rebellion and childishness.

Years ago, I read a silly little thing about how uneducated our parents seem to us when we're in our 20s and how they amazingly grow smarter over the next few decades. Well, I'm now closer to the elder generation than the younger.

I finally realized my mother knew far more than that for which I gave her credit. My daughters used to think I knew very little. As they've grown older and parented, they've realized a few lessons were apropos.

We can learn from one another if we'll listen and respect our differences. We may find we have more in common than we realized.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, nine grandsons and three granddaughters with another due next month. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]