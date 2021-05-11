Obituaries

Allison Leigh Cornish Lyons

Allison Leigh Cornish Lyons, 39, a free spirit and artist, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in her sleep, in her home in Pea Ridge, Ark. She was born on Sept. 12, 1981, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Donna and Michael Cornish.

She graduated from Western Hills High School (WHHS) Fort Worth, Texas, and continued her education at Tarrant County Community College. While a student in art at WHHS, she entered two pieces of art in the annual Congressional Art contest. She won both first and second place and her art hung in the United States Congress the following year.

Survivors are three daughters, Brianna Kuhlmann, Elizabeth Hanson and Mikayla Lyons; sisters, Amy (Erik) Glazier and Stephanie (Kevin) Lockwood; a brother, Jeremy Michalec; mother, Donna Delbridge Cornish; father, Michael Cornish and step-mother Sandra Cornish; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends including Michael Jones.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Chapel On The Creeks, 5202 West Village Pkwy., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

Diane Catherine Skorupski

Diane Catherine Skorupski, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Monday, May 3, 2021, in her home. She was born Oct. 12, 1963, in Springfield, Mass., to Kazimire Frances Skorupski and Jeanette Rosanne Quinn Skorupski.

She was a college graduate from Macalester College and worked for Tri-State Transportation in Rogers for the last 23 years.

A resident of Pea Ridge for 18 years, she enjoyed reading and going to the Crystal Bridges Museum.

Survivors are her parents, Kazimire and Jeanette Skorupski of Seligman, Mo.; brothers, Tony Skorupski and wife Sherri of Bentonville, Derek Skorupski of Tulsa, Okla., and Darrell Skorupski and wife Greta of Idaho; nieces and nephews, Andrea Skorupski, Jeremy Skorupski (Haley), Jason Skorupski, Avery Skorupski, Jacob Wise (Tosha), Taylor Skorupski and Triston Sherwood; great neices and nephews, McKenzie, Olivia, Abby, Adeligh, Ashlyn, Zoey, Charlotte, Alexis, Avah; and her faithful companion "Libby."

A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Lake Atalanta in Rogers.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Linda Lou Whitaker

Linda Lou Whitaker, 71, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, May 7, 2021, in Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville. She was born March 6, 1950, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Herman Sanders and Betty Delores Escue Sanders.

She was a 1968 graduate of Pea Ridge High School and married Richard Allen Whitaker March 26, 1971.

She was the librarian for the City of Pea Ridge for 10 years and enjoyed sewing and reading. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and everyone who knew her loved her as well. She was a strong Christian woman and a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Rick Blevins.

Survivors are her husband, Rick of the home; a son, Josh Whitaker and wife, Katrina, of Pea Ridge; a daughter, Amy Stokes and husband, Preston, of Springdale, Ark.; siblings, Kathy Blevins of Pea Ridge, Patricia Stefanski and husband Eric of Harrison, Ark.; and three grandchildren, Zeke, Ada and Claire.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the Messiah Lutheran Church in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

