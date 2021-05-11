Church news

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church

Worship is held at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays with the Rev. Mark Lasater serving as pastor. The service is also available on Facebook live and YouTube. For information, visit www.bit.ly/bmumc. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield.

Discover Church

Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays; the church is located at 577 Weston St. Campus pastors are Austin and Alexia Gregory; worship pastors are Jimmie Anderson and Aimee Anderson; kids pastor is Rae Moore. Contact information: [email protected] or phone 479-621-9858.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. See the schedule anytime on the website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has returned to its 11 a.m. service for all worshippers. Social distancing and masking are still required in order to attend.

Sunday School, United Methodist Men, and other meetings that require close proximity or that do not allow social distancing remain postponed/ canceled.

Those who cannot attend may still hear the message on the church's website (pearidgeumc.net) or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3 FM.

For information, contact the Rev. Jerome Grotts at (479) 553-9585 or [email protected]

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For information, email [email protected] theridgechurchpr.com.

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church will meet inside at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to [email protected]