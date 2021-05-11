Chicken Spectacular
Recipe from Dorris Mounce
4 c. cooked chicken, cubed (4 chicken breasts)
1 pkg. Uncle Ben's rice, cooked
1 can cream of celery soup
1 med. jar sliced pimento, drained
1 med. onion, chopped
2 cans French-style green beans, drained
1 c. Hellman's mayonnaise
1 c. water chestnuts, sliced, drained
salt & pepper
Combine all ingredients. Pour into a 2 1/2-quart baking dish and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Serves 16.
•••
