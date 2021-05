April 29

Louis John Ligi IV, 48, and Ashli Marie Delossantos, 32, both of Pea Ridge

Donald Eugene Richardson, 48, Bella Vista, and Amanda Lee Box, 49, Pea Ridge

May 3

Clayton Boyd Peery Jr., 51, and Tonjia Louise Lykins, 36, both of Garfield

May 5

Bryan Neal Kelso, 56, and Tamera Ann Shaffer, 53, both of Pea Ridge

Tristan James Marshall, 24, Bella Vista, and Alleri Ann Brown, 23, Pea Ridge