Wednesday, May 5

2:38 p.m. Holder Garrett, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

Thursday, May 6

7:22 a.m. Dena Beebe, 50, Pea Ridge Police, three failure to appear

7:31 p.m. Gabriel Delossantos, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt; two failure to appear; nonsupport

Saturday, May 8

2:22 a.m. Brandi Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS)