Alcohol by drink considered

An ordinance to permit the sale of alcohol by the drink in the city is being presented to the City Council at the May 18 meeting.

The ordinance, No. 710, would amend the municipal code 4.28, which prohibited the sale of alcohol by the drink.

The ordinance would give "Authorization to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises." The sale and consumption of alcohol on premises would restricted to the hours of 10 a.m. to midnight and requires receiving a permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (also known as the "hotel/motel/restaurant mixed drink permit") and a city permit.

The ordinance also provides for a supplemental tax on sales for on premise consumption, according to state law.