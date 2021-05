Sports roundup

Lady Blackhawk Softball

District Tournament

Thursday, April 29

Gravette 0 @ Pea Ridge 3

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper^1 hit

Dallice White^1 hit, 1 Run

Emily Beck^1 hit, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game seven innings walking none allowing five hits, striking out nine.

District Tournament Semi Finals

Friday, April 30

Pea Ridge 7 vs. Harrison 0

@ Farmington High School

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI

Aidan Dayberry^2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run

Dallice White^1 hit

Nalea Holliday^1 hit

Emily Beck^2 hits

Ravin Cawthon^1 hit

Ashley Earley^2 hits, 2 runs

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game with no walks, two hits, and 15 strikeouts.

District Tournament Finals

Saturday, May 1

Pea Ridge 0 @ Farmington 4

Blakelee Winn^1 hit

Aidan Dayberry^1 hit

Callie Cooper^1 walk

Ashley Earley^HBP

Aidan Dayberry pitched seven innings allowing one walk, seven strikeouts, seven hits.

Blackhawks are Runner Up in District Tournament.

Play again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in Regional Tournament at Harrison vs. Pottsville.