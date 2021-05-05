RELIGION: Upon what do you build your life?

"And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like: He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. But he that heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built an house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great." Luke 6:46-49

Upon what have you built your life? Is it built upon Jesus Christ and His Word? Or is it built upon some earthly foundation?

Jesus told this parable because of those who addressed Him as "Lord" and listened to His teaching but did not do what He taught. They heard Jesus' words with their ears and called upon Him with their lips, but their hearts were far from Him (cf. Matt. 15:8). They did not trust in Jesus for salvation or seek to live their lives as He commanded.

The first man in Jesus' parable, the man who dug down deep and laid the foundation of his house upon the rock, is like the one who hears Jesus' Word and then trusts in Him and His redemptive work for the forgiveness of sins and life everlasting. As a child of God through faith in Christ's shed blood, he then seeks to live his life for his Lord and Savior by hearing and doing His Word. When floods of trouble, suffering and persecution come his way, he is not moved because his faith and life are built upon Jesus Christ and His eternal Word.

The second man, who built his house upon the earth without a foundation, is like the man who hears Jesus' Word and even calls himself a Christian; but he does not trust in Christ Jesus alone for the forgiveness of sins and eternal life, nor does he truly seek and desire to live in obedience to the Word of God. His life is not built upon Christ but upon the earth and its vain philosophies. When trouble, suffering or death come his way, his life crumbles because all that his life was built upon washes away.

Upon what have you built your life? Is it built upon Christ and His Word? or upon the unstable sands of this world? If you live your life according to the ways and standards of this world, both you and your works will not stand in God's judgment. But if you build your life upon Christ and His Word, you will be "as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever" (Psalm 125:1).

Hear Christ's Word and build upon it!

In faith, Lord, let me serve Thee; tho' persecution, grief, and pain should seek to overwhelm me, let me a steadfast trust retain; and then at my departure take Thou me home to Thee and let me there inherit all Thou hast promised me. In life and death, Lord, keep me until Thy heav'n I gain, where I by Thy great mercy the end of faith attain. Amen. ("I Know My Faith is Founded," by Erdmann Neumeister, The Lutheran Hymnal, Hymn No. 381, Verse 3)

Editor's note: Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture from the King James Version of the Bible. More of Moll's devotional writings can be read freely at https://goodshepherdrogers.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.