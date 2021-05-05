Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 18

Thursday, May 6, 1971

It was 60 years ago that a group of forward-looking men put their faith behind an idea that they thought was needed by the community of Pea Ridge and the Bank of Pea Ridge was born. The Bank of Pea Ridge was one of three banks in Benton County to not close its doors during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Despite the fact that the eight PRHS senior high track team members had to compete in the different events repeatedly last Friday, they came home with the District 1-B championship.

Twelve youngsters from the local 4-H club with four adult leaders picked up five pickup truck loads of debris along the highways leading into Pea Ridge last Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce presented $1 to each of the two groups selected as having the biggest load of trash on their trucks.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 18

Wednesday, May 6, 1981

The Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of actions in the Pea Ridge Police Department alleged to be in violation of the civil rights of a citizen has been completed. The results have been forwarded to the office of the Attorney General in Washington, D.C.

Plans and specifications for the proposed Pea Ridge sewer plant and collector system are nearing completion and will be mailed to the Arkansas Department of Pollution Control and Ecology, the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A public hearing has been set for May 12 at City Hall by the Planning Commission for Mr. and Mrs. Randy Easterling to place a mobile home in the city.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 18

Thursday, May 2, 1991

The Pea Ridge Little League opened the season Monday night boasting impressive improvements to both fields since last season. League president Gerald Courtney said the league has invested thousands of dollars to improve the facilities.

The Pea Ridge United Fund will kick off its 1991 campaign with a community garage sale, said Pat Patterson, garage sale chairman.

The State Highway Department installed a 45 miles per hour speed limit sign at the approach to a dangerous curve on Arkansas Highway 94 South at the Pea Ridge city limits, according to Police Chief Sam Holcomb.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 18

Wednesday, May 2, 2001

BOXLEY -- More than 200 searches combed a rugged section of the upper Buffalo wilderness area Monday for a 6-year-old Fayetteville girls reported missing the previous day while on a hike. Haley Zega was on a trip with her grandparents, Jay and Joyce Hale, of Pea Ridge.

The oak tree next to the old high school that was cut last year was probably standing before the Pea Ridge Masonic College was built in 1880. It then presided over the razing of that building in 1929 and the construction of the old high school sitting beside it in 1930. Last year, just as the high school was preparing to move to the new building west of town, the old tree was declared diseased and cut down.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 18

Wednesday, May 4, 2011

Pea Ridge School superintendent Mike Van Dyke hopes to remain involved with the school district, despite taking the position of director at the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington.

The sun is finally shining on streets of Pea Ridge that were damaged by last week's rain. Mayor Jackie Crabtree said repairs are underway for unpaved streets in city limits that suffered damage including Hickman Road, Hazelton Road and Ross Salvage Road.

Four Lady Blackhawk track athletes punched their tickets for the 4A State track and field championships. They were Kaylee Nivens, Miranda Patrick, Megan Harris and Kimberley Cribbs.