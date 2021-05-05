Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ chicken sandwich, baked beans, sweet potato fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 11
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean and beef burrito, spinach salad, seasoned corn, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 12
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, craisins, milk
Thursday, May 13
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos with diced chicken, seasoned corn, refried beans, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 14
Breakfast: Cereal bar, yogurt tube, fresh tube, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75